Your Venus Sign: What Your Venus Placement Means Astrologically

You may know your “big three” signs, but getting to know the roles of all the planets in your birth chart can grant you a much deeper understanding of astrology….and yourself! In this series, the team at VICE Horoscopes explain each planet, and how it correlates to your natal chart.

Venus is the planet of love, beauty, values, and money, and its placement in your natal chart can tell us what you’re attracted to, be it in romantic partners, in aesthetics like art or fashion, or in life in general. It also tells us what you attract in terms of people, gifts, and resources, and how you attract what you want to you (alluring Venus loves to be adored!).

Almost anything related to pleasure can be considered Venusian in astrology: love, dating, beauty, art, fashion, perfume, jewelry, money, gifts. Venus rules Taurus and Libra, two signs associated with style and decadence, and often considered the most fashionable signs of the zodiac. In a natal chart, Venus can offer insights into what makes someone feel attractive, what they find beautiful, and what they’re willing to devote themselves to.

To find your Venus sign, plug in your birth date, time, and place into your preferred birth chart generator and find the symbol near your sun sign that looks like a handheld mirror. Venus never strays more than two signs away from the sun, so your Venus sign will be within two signs behind or ahead of your sun sign. Once you’ve figured it out, read what our team of astrologers at Astro Guide have to say about your Venus sign!

Venus in Aries

People with Venus in Aries are fearless, direct, and confident in love. You know what you want when you see it, and are more prone than most to experiencing love at first sight…but your curiosity must be piqued to keep your attention and sustain passion! You’re not interested in having a meek partner and prefer to be with someone who can stand up for themself. You can be pushy to get what you want, sometimes showing off to get your crush’s attention. You’re courageous with your love, willing to take risks if it means obtaining the object of your affection, and you generally don’t believe in being fussy or elaborate.

Your love can be taken at face value, though you can sometimes be impulsive in your relationships. You may have a dramatic sex appeal—think leather, fishnets, red lipstick—or are too busy running around to wear more than whatever’s comfortable. You have a loud sense of style and others perceive you as fearless, bold, sexy, and confident. Though you’re often quick to pick up the tab, it would help to remember that it’s OK to let someone else take care of you, too. There’s an inherent childlike innocence about you, and your relationships, romantic or otherwise, can teach you a lot about what it takes for you to feel safe and trusting.

Venus in Taurus

Venus is home in the sign of Taurus, and people with Venus in Taurus are very grounded and often in touch with their sensuality. You value security and enjoy indulging your senses with soft fabrics, beautiful scents, decadent meals, and relaxing massages. That said, retail therapy and mouth-watering desserts are amazing treats, but too much of a good thing can leave you working harder to maintain your financial and physical health—two things you actually really care about!

You commit to partners—or decide to end things with partners—through a slow process of deliberation, and prefer romantic relationships to run smoothly. You’re content with things staying the same as long as they’re pleasant. Affectionate details, like a whisper in the ear or a kiss on the neck, are the kinds of things that get you going. You’re very patient, but it would be wise for your partners to avoid pushing or testing your limits. If you do break-up with someone, it will likely have something to do with not feeling valued.

Venus in Gemini

People with Venus in Gemini are social butterflies who deeply value intellectual connection. You’re generally a flirty person who enjoys witty banter, and it isn’t difficult for you to strike up a conversation with a stranger—you believe everyone is just a friend you haven’t met yet! It’s important to you that you’re viewed as intelligent, clever, and interesting, and have a tendency to dress on the youthful side. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication, so you can sometimes be interested in or date people out of curiosity rather than wholehearted romantic interest, and you’re definitely more likely than other signs to be into someone for their mind than their body.

Good communication is a must for your relationships, and you do not do well with partners who aren’t forthcoming. You enjoy flirting over text, are adept at double entendres, and think good conversation is foreplay. You like to keep your partner guessing, and hope they’d do the same for you—in fact, boredom is a death knell for your partnerships. You prefer variety in love, and don’t like to tie yourself down to one mode of being in a relationship. Your love language is likely words of affirmation; you like to express your affection and hear it back, too!

Venus in Cancer

For those with Venus in Cancer, relationships are centered on emotions, and how they can be of service to make their partner feel safe and nurtured. Cancer is known as a caring water sign, so you’re acutely sensitive to your partner’s emotional world, and want to create a safe space where love can blossom. Your ideal partner is someone who feels like family, or can integrate into your own family seamlessly, like someone who is good with children or takes care of others. Though you have a demure and domestic side, you also sometimes need plenty of space, and have a deep well of sexual passion within you.

You’re unlikely to make the first move unless you feel really comfortable with someone, and are more likely to flirt by sharing your feelings or indulging in others’. You might flirt with someone by cooking for them, inviting them to your home, or demonstrating that you remember small details about them. Venus in Cancer folks are often fairly traditional, and you might be more likely to believe in celebrating every anniversary, reminisce about the past, and have regular family gatherings with lots of food. You like keepsakes and heirlooms and have a hard time letting go of a relationship once it ends. You expect to care deeply for your partner, and to be cared for in return—to you, loving someone means being supportive, and becoming each other’s family.

Venus in Leo

Venus in Leo folks need to know that their partners see and adore them. You’re bright, funny, charming, full of infectious laughter, and can easily capture the gaze of those around you. Leo is known as the superstar of the zodiac, so you’re more likely to wear things that are loud or colorful and flirt with people by showing off. Like Leo’s ruling planet, the Sun, you love to be the center of attention. You’re generally loyal and want a partner that you’d be proud to show off to the crowd; you’re the Venus placement most likely to believe in “leagues” (and believe that yes, you’re out of most people’s), and public displays of affection are more likely to turn you on than off.

Once you’ve honed in on an object of affection, you like to dote on them in grandiose ways, showering them with compliments and giving them extravagant gifts. You have a strong desire to be your lover’s favorite, but if you aren’t mindful of consciously working with your insecurities, you may get a bit catty when someone diverts attention from you. You believe love should be a magical fairytale and take great offense if your partner forgets a major event, birthday, or anniversary—especially if that means they forgot to get you a present! You believe love should always be romantic and unconditional, and can be deeply wounded if relationships lose their sparkle. You love the chase, and your ideal partner is someone who challenges you in life!

Venus in Virgo

Venus in Virgo is a more challenging placement; people with this in their chart may be hard on others because they’re also hard on and incredibly critical of themselves. Being honed in on flaws can also make it difficult for you to enjoy yourself, and you may need the help of your lovers and partners to get out of your head and stop over-analyzing! Remember: Virgo is the sign of flawlessness, and the truth is that who you are is already perfect. Virgo is also the sign of service, so you’re likely to show your interest in someone by waiting on them hand and foot. You often do small things that can go unnoticed, and might have trouble receiving favors or gifts since you might feel guilty and obligated to reciprocate right away.

It’s the little things that speak the loudest to you; you’ll remember how your crush takes their coffee or tea and appreciate when someone returns this thoughtfulness with gestures like remembering what you like or a story you shared. You’re also very attuned to cleanliness and unlikely to be interested in someone who is messy or has bad hygiene. In fact, you’re probably the placement most likely to break up with someone on the grounds that their breath stinks! But you’re not afraid to dive into the unsexy details to maintain a relationship and believe that true love is dedication.

Venus in Libra

People with Venus in Libra are charming, charismatic, and usually quite popular because they know how to appeal to anyone. Even if you don’t fit the conventional standards of beauty, you exude charisma, intelligence, and grace, making it hard for people not to be attracted to you! You have a hard time making up your mind, often waiting to commit until the very last moment because you’re afraid of making the wrong choice when it comes to love. You flourish with a partner who’s considered charming and well-mannered, and has good taste!

As the sign of justice, Libra requires an intelligent partner, and you wouldn’t consider dating someone unless they were demonstrably intelligent. You value the art of conversation—both spoken and written—which makes it hard for you to be attracted to someone if they can’t intrigue you with their ideas. Venus in Libra is also very concerned with fairness, so you prefer to spend time with people who treat others with kindness and abide by the golden rule. You’re a diplomat who loves love and rarely shows up without a plus one!

Venus in Scorpio

People with Venus in Scorpio are concerned with the intensity, passion, honesty, and intimacy of a relationship. You exude a hypnotic and charismatic quality but can sometimes be unsure of yourself, which you hide with an austere or guarded way of dealing with people you have feelings for.

You’re unlikely to be the first to admit you have feelings for someone; perhaps because Scorpio is the sign of mystery or you may be afraid your confidence will take a hit. When you are into someone, you dig deep to find out everything you can about a lover, and flirt really well without others noticing, like dropping a joke under your breath or sneaking in a grazing touch. You’re unlikely to trust a partner until it has been proven to you that you can, and you can be possessive and have a hard time letting go. You’re generally an incredibly loyal partner, but operate with a scorched earth policy. Your love has a deep, penetrating, and gutsy quality to it that could make more prudish folks turn bashful or shy.

Venus in Sagittarius

People with Venus in Sagittarius are bold, flirty, party-goers who aren’t afraid to make a fashion statement! You pursue love without reservation and may have unconventional love interests. You’re open to dating someone very unlike you, and are impressed when someone takes a strong stance and stands up for their beliefs. You believe love should be playful and want a partnership where you encourage each other’s freedom and personal philosophies. You love to debate, you’re a contrarian at heart, and you don’t believe in growing old with a partner—you’d much rather grow young with them!

You like to get the attention of a love interest by goofing off or being loud, and you don’t form attachments very easily. In fact, you have no reservations about letting go and believe that love should be lighthearted and carefree, with partners free to grow into the best version of themselves. You show your love by making your partner laugh and demonstrating how open-minded you are. You fear stagnation and the feeling of being tied down by relationships, and are more likely to be interested in non-traditional approaches to partnership.

Venus in Capricorn

People with Venus in Capricorn take love seriously! You love a partner who seems stable and reliable, but you may also be attracted to someone who seems walled off or unapproachable. You’re unlikely to be into a “wild child” type and the sign most likely to crave a traditional fancy dinner first date. You’re reserved in expressing affection and often choose to do so by purchasing high ticket gifts for a partner, like jewelry, flowers, or top quality items. You enjoy hearing about your date’s ambitions and are unlikely to be interested in someone who isn’t a high achiever. You want to be with someone who’s seen as credible, serious, and educated, which is why you often date more mature or older partners. Sensuality and touch are also very important to you.

Similarly, you flirt by showing how responsible you are, or by talking about your successes at work. You’re unlikely to commit to a relationship that doesn’t meet the conventional standards of what a functional relationship should look like. You flourish with a partner who shows loyalty, commitment, and sustainability, and is clear about their boundaries and intentions. You believe in being responsible with the way you love, and treat relationships like investments. Once you decide someone is worthy of your time and affection, you’re ready to put them in your five-year plan.

Venus in Aquarius

People with Venus in Aquarius believe that being in love means being best friends. You take a humanitarian approach to relationships and believe in decency above all else, to the occasional point of being detached. That said, you’re very loyal, even when you seem aloof. You are most attracted to people who have developed character and a vivid sense of self, especially if it strays from mainstream ideas of how a person is “supposed to be.” You’re a progressive person who loves to experiment and spend time with rebels and eccentrics—after all, you’re one, too!

You flirt by drawing attention to how different or open-minded you are, and you love and accept unconventional people as they are. You are more interested than others in non-traditional relationship structures and think it’s crucial that you and your partner have the freedom to explore sexuality. Open-minded partners and relationships are an absolute necessity for you!

Venus in Pisces

People with Venus in Pisces can bring the shallow beauty of Venus to a deeper, more transcendental state. You have a sentimental and romantic quality about you, and see past appearances and status when it comes to romance. You are adept at subtlety and nuance and know how to weave together a magical moment.

You’re laid back, possibly to the point of laziness—but you’re just as likely to crave a chill night in with your lover as you are to go on a days-long bender of dancing and romance. You’re most interested in being with people who validate your emotional and spiritual experiences, and can enjoy feeling vulnerable or being in a position where you are taken over by others. That said, you’re also known to project feelings and fantasies onto crushes and partners, which eventually leads to major disappointment. You love to get lost in the idea of romance and may often find yourself heavily infatuated with artists. Vulnerability and sacrifice are your biggest turn-on, and you believe sex should be transcendent and without boundaries.

