What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Their Love Life in 2026

What to Expect From Your Love Life in 2026, According to Your Zodiac Sign

According to a recent Hily Dating App survey, nearly 1 in 4 daters plan to use astrology to help attract love in 2026. Of course, each zodiac sign will experience its own struggles and blessings in the new year. Equipped with the right insight and awareness, you can use this to your advantage.

Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust revealed what each sign can expect from their love lives in 2026. Let’s dive in.

1. Aries

2026 will likely bring positive and necessary changes to your life, Aries—especially when it comes to dating.

“Dear Aries, you are heading into a vibrant year of love,” says Stardust. “You have so much to look forward to as you journey through a year filled with intense, transformative experiences. Numerous pivotal moments bring forth a deeper sense of purpose in your romantic relationships.”

2. Taurus

Taurus, these past few years have brought a ton of challenges, but you’re starting to reap the benefits of your patience and resilience. This energy will help you connect with your person on a deeper level.

“There is a strong sense of compassion as mind-expanding experiences propel you forward on a journey that evokes a range of emotions,” says Stardust. “Your partnerships will also be tested by time, but all the more for you to truly understand why you were brought together in the first place. There is a strong soulmate vibe between you and a special someone this year.”

3. Gemini

According to Stardust, you’re in for quite the special, abundant year, Gemini.

“You are absolutely blossoming as you spread your wings and follow your intuition,” she says. “You’ll be asked several questions at once. You’re on a spiritual love journey that unfolds over time, connecting you to higher realms of vibration. Remember this when you feel any delays, as your often inquisitive air sign might become impatient. Let the universe catch up to you!”

4. Cancer

Cancer, you’re about to experience a romantically fulfilling year. Expect your hard work and kindness to pay off.

“You have a lot to offer the world, and many people have their eyes on you,” she says. “A friendship might even become a major romantic connection that shifts your perspective on life. Overall, you are truly loved and protected by the universe.”

5. Leo

Leo, prepare to receive the same positive energy you’ve been pouring into others.

“The cosmic phases of 2026 support your inner being and guide you toward a deeper connection with divine consciousness,” says Stardust. “Someone recognizes your incredibly alluring personality with absolute admiration! Single lions will find multiple chances to meet that special someone!”

As for those in long-standing relationships, you’re not forgotten. In fact, you, too, will experience spiritual transformations that lead to an even more fulfilling love life.

6. Virgo

Are you feeling particularly pensive lately, Virgo? Perhaps you’re tired of settling and simply craving seclusion.

“This is one of those years for you where you’ll be asked to really stand your ground and be absolutely blunt about what you want and need in relationships,” says Stardust. “You have very high expectations for your partnerships, and if someone isn’t offering you the same energy in return, they are not worth your time at all.”

7. Libra

Libra, it’s time to call back your energy and raise your standards. Only when you do this will you be able to uncover your true desires.

“You might even have a romantic connection that reveals the truth about who you are,” Stardust says. “If you noticed any repeated psychological patterning, this is a time to settle this once and for all.”

8. Scorpio

Scorpio, I hate to break it to you—especially after the brutal past few years you’ve endured—but you might be in for some interesting changes in 2026.

“The retrograde of Venus in the fall can bring something to a conclusion, but it really has to do with the news you receive,” says Stardust. “Romance faces a challenge in communication during this time.”

However, if you’re simply in it for the plot, as some might say, then you’ll likely enjoy some short-term fun.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your charm can get you into some trouble…Just make sure you’re not leading on an innocent admirer this year.

“You are a bundle of joy for sure; however, are you loving for the sake of loving? Or are you being a little more picky than usual?” Stardust asks. “It is essential to make that discernment now so you do not hurt someone in the end.”

10. Capricorn

According to Stardust, 2026 might start with some intense energy, thanks to the strong conjunction between Saturn and Neptune in Aries. However, this transit brings positivity and gratitude to the forefront.

“Friendships and those you value overall prove themselves to be equally as loyal to you as you are to them,” she says. “Try not to avoid feeling the emotions of the ride, as you will never be alone.”

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, this year might just be the year you meet that special someone. However, this might mean letting go of an unfulfilling partnership or accepting the realities of your current romantic situation.

“There is a strong sense of communication with this sign, but there is a possibility that it might drift away from someone on the physical level, says Stardust. “The way to their heart is through their mind.”

12. Pisces

Pisces, brace yourself for an adventurous ride in 2026.

“You have partnerships that go above and beyond the call of duty for you, and you return your loyalty in the same capacity,” says Stardust. “Toxic affairs that no longer serve you will fall away with this energy. You might have to revisit a once steamy love affair during the Venus retrograde cycle that occurs in autumn.”