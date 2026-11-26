Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than by expressing your appreciation this year? Here’s what each zodiac sign is thankful for—and why they should be endlessly proud of themselves this holiday season.

1. Aries

Aries, you’re thankful for your own tenacity—as you should be. You know how hard you fight for yourself and your dreams each day, how loyal you are to your people, the way you never give up. You’re grateful for the confidence you’ve cultivated throughout your darkest, most trying times.

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2. Taurus

Taurus, you’re grateful for the cozy little fulfilling life you’ve created for yourself, one that allows you to rest when needed yet supports your impeccable taste. Most of all, though, you’re thankful for the small joys in life, from the first sip of coffee each morning to the precious moments spent with loved ones. (And, of course, all the food at Thanksgiving dinner—signed, a Taurus herself.)

3. Gemini

Gemini, you’re thankful for the wisdom you’ve gained over this past year. Your duality serves you well and earns you incredibly deep, intellectual connections with those in your life, which you never take for granted.

4. Cancer

You’re thankful for the people in your life who make you feel needed, loved, and cared for. For all the lessons you’ve learned along the way, the connections you’ve experienced, the relationships you’ve nurtured. And, most importantly, your heart—as it never stops loving, no matter how many times it’s been broken.

5. Leo

Leo, you’re grateful for your damn self—for all you’ve overcome, for the way you continue to shine despite the darkness you conceal. But above all, you’re thankful you never gave up, even when you felt lost and unseen by those closest to you.

6. Virgo

Virgo, you’re thankful for all the progress and growth you’ve made over this past year. Many people fail to see the internal struggles you battle, mostly because you’d rather curl up and die than outwardly express them. Only you know just how hard you work each day to be the dependable person you are.

7. Libra

Libra, you’re grateful for your close relationships and the peace you cultivate within yourself. Often, you’re so caught up pleasing others that you fail to cater to your own needs. But each time you direct that energy inward, you feel an immense gratitude for your own softness and nurturing.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re grateful for your undying loyalty to yourself. You don’t take sh** from anyone, and you’re especially proud of the boundaries you’ve set to protect yourself this year. You have your own back; you are your own best friend. And you’re incredibly thankful for the bond you’ve built with yourself.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’re thankful for all the new opportunities and adventures you’ve experienced this year, as well as the ones awaiting you in the near future. You continue to learn, grow, and expand your horizons.

10. Capricorn

You’re thankful for your career and—more importantly—your success within it. Your discipline, reliability, and dedication to your dreams. You’re also incredibly grateful for those in your life who support your drive and lessen the mental load that often falls on you.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius, you’re thankful for your strength and self-reflection, which have served you well this year. Your individuality continues to thrive as you pursue your passions and interests with unwavering commitment and focus.

12. Pisces

Pisces, you’re grateful for all the connections you share with loved ones, for your sensitive, dreamy nature that allows you to view life through a rose-colored lens. For art, poetry, romance…all the little things that make life special.