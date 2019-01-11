What Even Is an Open World Game Anymore?

What does open world mean, anyway? Austin, Rob, and Patrick use Patty’s recent story about Red Dead Redemption 2‘s world and systems feeling largely meaningless as a launching pad to work out their larger feelings on open world games, from what we ask and demand of them to where they should go in the future.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

