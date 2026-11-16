What Giving Someone the Silent Treatment Really Does to Them, According to Psychology

“Are you mad?” “No.” Cue the longest, most passive-aggressive car ride home in recorded history.

Psychologist Kipling Williams has spent decades studying what happens when people are deliberately ignored, and he told Purdue News that the silent treatment is popular because it’s easy to use and surprisingly powerful. He even encountered a husband who refused to speak to his wife for the final 40 years of their marriage. Forty years. Imagine sharing a house with someone who hasn’t spoken to you since the 1960s.

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Williams also found that being excluded, even briefly, can activate the anterior cingulate cortex, a brain region involved in processing pain. So if being ignored by someone you love viscerally hurts, there’s research suggesting your brain responds to social rejection in some of the same ways it processes physical pain.

Giving Your Partner the Silent Treatment Could Be Doing More Damage Than You Think

And once someone stops talking, it’s easy for both people to get stuck. Communication professor Paul Schrodt led a review of 74 studies involving more than 14,000 people and found that couples who repeatedly fell into what researchers call the demand-withdraw cycle reported lower relationship satisfaction and intimacy. One person wants to discuss what’s wrong, and the other avoids the conversation. The harder one pushes, the further the other pulls away. Schrodt explained that the behavior can continue because “both partners see the other as the problem.”

Not everyone who goes silent during an argument is doing it on purpose. Some people get so worked up that they can’t think straight, let alone figure out what to say. The Gottman Institute calls this flooding, when someone becomes so physically overwhelmed during a confrontation that they struggle to communicate.

“Outwardly, stonewalling and the silent treatment may look the same,” therapist Stacy Hubbard told Cosmopolitan. Stonewalling can happen when someone feels overwhelmed and shuts down, while the silent treatment is generally used to express anger or punish another person. Some people also learned to deal with conflict this way growing up, especially if their parents stopped speaking to each other after arguments.

But just because you understand the behavior doesn’t make it any easier on the receiving end.

Williams recommends telling your partner when you’ll be ready to talk again. “Give an end point to it,” he told WebMD. Something like, “I’m getting upset and need an hour to cool off, but I want to finish this conversation later.” Couples can also agree beforehand on how to take breaks during arguments so no one’s left wondering if they’re being ignored indefinitely.

If your partner keeps shutting you out after you’ve explained how hurtful it is, there’s a bigger issue to address. A couples therapist could help if you’re struggling to work through it together.