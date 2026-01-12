What Happened With Final Fantasy 14’s DDOS Attacks?

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMORPGs to date. However, that’s not to say that the game hasn’t faced its fair share of struggles, too. Recently, Final Fantasy XIV was targeted by a series of intense DDOS attacks, which left the game unplayable for a large section of the community.

Final Fantasy XIV Recently Faced Yet Another Intense Series of DDOS Attacks

A new wave of Final Fantasy XIV DDOS attacks has recently occurred, with posts spreading across the community from players on January 8, 2026. According to those in the fanbase, the game suffered over fifteen DDOS attacks in that single day, making it nearly impossible for dedicated players to spend time in the game they’ve come to love.

Players took to popular game forums and subreddits to share their frustrations. For many, they wish Square Enix would take some kind of action, especially due to the timing of this event. There was no new expansion in which DDOS attacks would usually be targeted. In fact, almost a month had passed since the launch of the last FFXIV patch.

These DDOS attacks weren’t simply a few big hits, either. According to Reddit users, the attacks had been happening roughly every hour or so, beginning at 2 AM PST. North American servers appeared to be the primary target, though OCE servers also began taking hits when players moved over there in attempts to avoid the whole mess.

Will the DDOS Attacks Continue?

Another user added on stating that DDOS attacks had been happening almost daily in Final Fantasy XIV for over a year. These attacks are a massive problem in the community, with a large section of the playerbase choosing to avoid the game for the time being. In some scenarios, players are even choosing to drop the game completely.

Many players are disappointed at the lack of statements or solutions provided by Square Enix regarding this issue. Fifteen big DDOS attacks in one day is no small feat, and considering the problem has been pretty consistent in the game, it is fair enough to say it needs some attention. Perhaps Square Enix will consider implementing some kind of enhanced protective measures, but until any official statements or updates regarding this matter, fans will simply have to choose to avoid the game for now, or to put up with these hiccups to the best of their ability.