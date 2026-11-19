There are many satellites in Earth’s orbit—nearly 17,000. Those devices control nearly everything happening down here. What would happen to them if, say, a nuke were set off in orbit? A research team ran a series of simulations to find out.

According to a preprint study posted on arXiv out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Princeton University, low-Earth orbit is currently loaded with all sorts of metallic gizmos that handle our GPS, weather apps, and entertainment and countless other services we take for granted because they are sitting ducks just waiting to get blasted out of the sky.

Videos by VICE

Back in 1962, the U.S. detonated a 1.4-megaton warhead called Starfish Prime 250 miles above the Pacific, knocking out a handful of satellites and accidentally supercharging the upper atmosphere with an artificial radiation belt.

The researchers simulated a similar 1-megaton blast today over the South Atlantic Anomaly, a weak spot in the Earth’s magnetic field, and the results are fairly apocalyptic.

Scientists Simulated a Nuclear Attack in Space, and the Results Are Basically Apocalyptic

Within 24 hours, 25 percent of the satellite fleet goes dark. By day three, 78 percent of them are dead. Within a week, 98 percent of humanity’s satellites have been fried by trapped radioactive fission electrons. Even if we wrapped every single satellite in some kind of sci-fi lead shielding, 99 percent would still bite the dust within a month.

All the services and data those satellites provide would be gone, plunging our lives into chaos, effectively setting human civilization back decades if not a century. On top of all that, dead satellites would come crashing back down to Earth after eventually reentering the atmosphere, showering us with fiery space debris.

Even replacing those satellites would be a huge problem, since all that radioactivity is still lingering in the atmosphere. We’d be sending satellites up just to watch them quickly deteriorate.

It’s a nightmareish apocalyptic scenario. For what my opinion is worth, I think we should all play nice with one another and agree not to set off some nukes in our orbit, cool? Cool.