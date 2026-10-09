What Happens to Your Sex Drive When You Stop Having Sex?

The longer you go without sex, the easier it is to forget why you ever cared so much about having it. A few months in, and the thought of getting naked with another person sounds like…a lot. And the more you think about it, you can’t even remember the last time you felt actually, truly horny.

So what, if anything, happens when you go without sex for a stretch? I’ve written before about my own libido taking a nosedive, and for women especially, it’s ridiculously complicated to figure out the cause. There’s no magic boner-pill equivalent. It could be your hormones, it could be stress, it could be the person you’re with, blah, blah, blah. There are a million reasons.

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Why You Can Stop Missing Sex During a Dry Spell, According to Experts

Sometimes the dry spell can feed itself. Clinical psychotherapist Julie Sweet told Body+Soul that couples can get used to being together without much physical intimacy. “Touch may decrease, initiation can begin to feel awkward or vulnerable, and both partners can become increasingly hesitant about making the first move,” she said.

That awkwardness is easy to underestimate. After a few weeks or months of not having sex, putting your hand on your partner’s thigh with actual intent behind it can feel strangely formal, like you’re about to ask permission to borrow their car.

Horniness doesn’t just magically appear, either. Some people need a little something-something before they get turned on. Sex educator Emily Nagoski estimates that about 30% of women experience responsive desire. In other words, arousal only shows up once something sexual is already happening. If no one initiates anything, that whole system never really gets a chance to rev up.

People also love tossing around “use it or lose it” when sex dries up, but sex therapist Janet Brito pushes back on that idea. “We promise this isn’t a ‘use it or lose it’ situation,” she wrote for Healthline. Libido changes over time, and going through a stretch where you couldn’t care less about sex doesn’t mean something is permanently wrong.

There’s also the very important question of whether the sex you’re missing was any good. Psychiatrist and sex therapist Stephen Snyder, author of Love Worth Making, put it this way: “You can’t nourish desire with bad sex. Only good sex can nourish desire in a committed relationship.” If the sex feels like another thing you have to get through, it’s probably not going to make you want more of it.

You can get surprisingly comfortable not having sex. The weird part is realizing you don’t miss it much until something finally reminds you why you used to.