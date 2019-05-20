What Happens When the FBI Raids a Biological Testing Startup

Back in September 2018, when Motherboard reporter Samantha Cole administered her own vaginal culture through the microbiome testing startup uBiome, she was skeptical. Her main concern: how would they use this very personal data? But even as a healthy skeptic, this tech reporter admitted she never could have imagined that her medical data could end up in the hands of the FBI. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Samantha Cole about how this all went down.

