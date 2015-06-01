What Happens When Wes Anderson Meets ‘The Shining’?

With the former’s haunting old world chic and the latter’s, well, ghosts, it’d be a challenge to find two hotels as different as Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel and The Overlook Hotel from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Nevertheless, in a new video essay called Wes Anderson’s The Shining, filmmaker Steve Ramsden points out a number of striking similarities in the design and shooting between the two locales.

“I noticed how Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick frame their shots in a similar way—this was the result: The Grand Overlook Hotel!” Ramsden recounts in his video’s description. He lines up tracking shots, jump cuts, and perspective sequences from the two films, correcting The Shining‘s color palette to match Anderson’s iconic visual style. The result creates an imaginary crossroads where Jack Torrence follows in Gustave H.’s footsteps as the hotel’s steward, unearthing the nasty secrets held there since the “facist assholes” took up residence in the 1930s.

Ramsden also makes short films and special effects tutorials, which you can find on his website.

