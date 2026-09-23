What Happens When Your Character Dies in World of Warcraft: Forever Hardcore

World of Warcraft: Forever plans to add a Hardcore mode to the game sometime after launch and a new update from the team clarifies what happens when a character dies in that setting.

Dead WoW: Forever Hardcore Characters Can Transfer To another Ruleset

World of Warcraft: Forever is making a lot of interesting changes to the core WoW experience, including the decision to go realmless. This means that players will simply select a ruleset, rather than a specific server/realm, when they make a new character.

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The WoW: Forever launch will include Normal, PvP, and Roleplay options for the gamemodes, but that list is planning to add another selection sometime after launch. As mentioned at BlizzCon 2026, WoW: Forever will also support a Hardcore mode sometime in the near future.

For those who are unfamiliar with Hardcore mode, this ruleset turns on permadeath. Once a character dies in game, they cannot release their spirit and make the walk back from the nearest graveyard to their body. That doesn’t mean the character is gone forever though.

In World of Warcraft: Forever Hardcore mode, if a character dies, then they will have the chance to resurrect by transferring to another ruleset (Normal, PvP, or Roleplay).

“Each ruleset is built to support a distinct community and playstyle, so movement between them is intentionally limited. Players cannot freely hop between rulesets; to play under a different one, they’ll need to create a new character in that ruleset. When Hardcore becomes available, Hardcore characters will remain in a fully enclosed ecosystem, but if one dies, that character can transfer to another ruleset—including PvP.”

Additionally, collections and Legacy Points are account-wide across rulesets, with Hardcore handled differently. Progress, collections, and rewards earned in Hardcore can become available elsewhere, but progress from other rulesets will not flow back into Hardcore. This keeps Hardcore distinct while still allowing players to carry accomplishments forward if they move out of it.

At this time, there is no specific release window for Hardcore mode, aside from “sometime after launch.” Players will likely learn a lot more about this mode and all of the details of how it works sometime in the near future when it is closer to going live.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news as the WoW: Forever release date approaches.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026.