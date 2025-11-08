‘What I’m Doing is Generational’: Fat Joe Delivers Lecture About Career & Culture at Harvard University

Hip-hop is a fixture in so many parts of modern culture. Our sports, our art, from style to lingo, the DNA of hip-hop can be found there. Consequently, it makes sense when the genre and culture finds its place in prestigious, academic spaces. Lupe Fiasco has taught courses on rap as a craft and skill that you can develop at places like MIT and John Hopkins University. Now, we can add Fat Joe to the list of people who have shared their experience and knowledge with college students.

Recently, the Bronx rapper spoke at Harvard University after former U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona invited him. There, he dived into how policy is intertwined with culture through the lens of his own career. Most of the meeting was private to everyone except those at Harvard. However, there were a few golden nuggets that Fat Joe shared at the lecture. “The pressure never stops. Never. I’ve been doing this 37 years—the pressure don’t stop. Yesterday was more pressure than any other day. I swear to God,” Joe says at one point.

Videos by VICE

Fat Joe Shares His Knowledge in Lecture at University of Harvard

“Especially if you’re a winner. I don’t think you come to Harvard to be mediocre in life, right? There’s people who just want to be mediocre. Then you got people like me that are driven to win and don’t stop and keep going. … I don’t know about you guys, but what I’m doing is generational,” Fat Joe continues.

This certainly doesn’t mean that you’re a loser if you feel down. Joe opened up on his podcast with Jadakiss that he almost quit rapping at 40 years old because he was so depressed. But ultimately, a pep talk from Dre of production duo Cool & Dre reminded him that Tina Turner didn’t get her first big hit until 47 years old. Ever since, Fat Joe has been active in his work.