What Is a ‘Book Crawl’? The Cozy, Budget-Friendly Hobby Every Book Lover Should Try.

You’ve likely heard of a bar or pub crawl, but what about a book crawl? This cozy activity is the perfect sober November hobby. If you’re looking for affordable, wholesome ways to brighten this late autumn season, here’s how to plan your own book crawl excursion.

What Is a Book Crawl?

There are two types of book crawl experiences: one involves going from bookstore to bookstore in search of new literature, while the other involves reading at different cozy spaces throughout the day. Similar to bar crawls, book crawls offer you a taste of various locations to either buy, flip through, or devour books.

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During book crawls, you might browse novels and memoirs at local bookshops, libraries, or thrift stores; or you might read a book of your choosing while stopping at a coffee shop, park, or even a diner. It’s the ideal solo activity, but you can also include loved ones or other bookworms for some company.

How to Plan Your Own Book Crawl

1. Plan Your Route

Depending on the type of book crawl you’re craving, you’ll want to select a few different locations to visit. Choose a general area, like a new city you’ve been meaning to explore or a small town with small businesses lining the main street.

But remember: You don’t need to break the bank with this activity. Unlike a pub crawl, book crawls can take place in outdoor spaces, like at the beach, on a park bench, or at the top of a mountain mid-hike.

2. Pack Your Bags

If your book crawl is for reading rather than purchasing, make sure you bring a book or two, plus a journal for recording your notes, with you. I like to use annotation tabs for especially impactful stories or spiritual/self-help reads. Pack a ton of highlighters, pens, bookmarks, and other materials you might need.

Also, if you’re not planning to spend money, pack snacks or sandwiches for when you’re hungry. Brew tea or coffee in a to-go mug, and wear your comfiest clothes. You’ll want to feel both physically and emotionally at ease, so you can fully immerse yourself in the activity.

3. Go With the Flow of Your Crawl

As you take off on your book crawl—and throughout the entire process—listen to your body and its cues. If you’re enjoying a particular location, don’t rush to the next. If you’re getting bored of it, however, don’t force yourself to linger, either. Go with the flow (I know, it’s not easy to do as a Type A planner). You don’t need to set a strict time limit or schedule. Rather, follow a loose yet evolving plan you can refer to if needed.

4. Let Yourself Be Inspired

In today’s world, I feel many of us have lost our sense of awe. Book crawls offer opportunities to slow down and absorb the energy around you. Relish the smell of pastries in the air as you read at your local cafe. Let yourself be enticed by the ambiance of that new gothic bookstore downtown. Pretend you’re a scholar in the library working late into the night. Follow your cravings into the Thai place you’ve been meaning to try, scribbling notes in the margins of your book as you wait for your food. Romanticize the experience and seek inspiration in every corner, on every page.