Have you ever met someone—a friend, lover, or even just a stranger in passing—who you instantly felt a deep, spiritual connection with? It’s as if you’ve known them your whole life, or perhaps in a past life, and now, you’re reuniting for the first time.

While some of these connections might have more to do with attraction and chemistry than an actual bond, others are considered “soul ties,” according to the spiritual community. Soul ties occur when you develop a deep emotional bond with another person—one that feels like a once-in-a-lifetime affinity.

Videos by VICE

In some instances, soul ties are incredibly empowering and enlightening; in others, they can become toxic and detrimental to your evolution and wellbeing, especially if one or both parties aren’t committed to the same growth, healing, and union. In this case, it’s important to cut the soul tie, release the physical/spiritual attachment to the other person, and choose to move forward without them.

If you think you might have a soul tie with someone, here’s what you should know and how you should proceed.

What Even Is a ‘Soul Tie’?

In spirituality, a soul tie is a unique, deep, and soulful connection between two individuals. Often, this bond feels incredibly rare, special, and unbreakable.

“This is healing a relationship from a higher perspective that feels karmic, that feels intense and important for the transformation of your issues,” says Audrey Hope, Therapist, Relationship Expert, Certified Addiction and Trauma Counselor, Spiritual Expert. “This theme is familiar, and if you don’t cut the soul ties, then you might just spin around and end up in another relationship with the same situation.”

Think of a soul tie as a mirror: you and the other person are merely showing each other what you need to heal and how you need to grow. If you’re not dedicated to learning from one another, the dynamic can become damaging.

How to Cut a Soul Tie Connection

Not all soul ties are meant to last. In fact, many people find they have soul ties with an ex-partner who continuously leads them on or a manipulative friend who takes advantage of their kindness. Whatever the case, just because your connection might be deep doesn’t mean the individual is mature or evolved enough to sustain a healthy relationship. If you notice you’re feeling held back, toyed with, or betrayed by someone you share a soul tie with, you might want to “cut the cord” between the two of you.

According to Hope, you can do this through a simple (yet heavy) and reflective meditation.

“We cut soul ties by looking from a higher view at how you are caught in the relationship: What is this relationship showing me and mirroring back to me to heal?” says Hope.

“Then, you close your eyes, put a ‘radar light’ into your body, and see where the chain is—and tell that person what you need to say to be free,” she continues. “Does the cord loosen? If not, do this until you see where the relationship has a hold on you. When you find the ‘key’ or the ‘cord’, imagine cutting it, bless the person, and be free. Say, ‘I am now taking back all of my light, all of my soul back, and I am free.’”