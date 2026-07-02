What Is a ‘White Kiss’? The Viral Sex Trend That’s All About Intimacy, Disgust, and Comfort.

Surprise, surprise. There’s a new name for kissing your partner immediately after oral sex, and the internet has decided it’s a green flag.

A “white kiss”—defined as kissing with no cleanup in between, bodily fluids included—has been circulating online as a marker of sexual confidence and mutual respect. The consensus among people who are into it seems to land somewhere around: if you’re comfortable enough to go down on someone, backing away from a kiss afterward sends a message you probably don’t intend.

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The psychology behind why some people love it, and others recoil, is more interesting than the act itself. Research published in PLOS ONE found a bidirectional relationship between sexual arousal and disgust toward bodily fluids—meaning arousal actively suppresses the disgust response, and that suppression is stronger in people who have lower disgust sensitivity to begin with. For people on the higher end of that sensitivity scale, the disgust response that arousal suppressed during sex comes back the moment it’s over. The science behind that is well-documented and it isn’t a sign of prudishness.

What Is a ‘White Kiss’? The Intimacy Trend Taking Over Social Media.

Kissing after sex does something the sex doesn’t necessarily do on its own. Studies have found that frequent passionate kissing correlates with higher relationship and sexual satisfaction, and that a post-sex kiss reinforces emotional closeness in ways the act before it can leave unaddressed. For people who are into the white kiss, that’s probably part of the appeal, even if nobody’s thinking about attachment theory in the moment.

The resistance, when it exists, usually comes from men. Sex researchers have noted that men carry a higher average disgust sensitivity toward their own bodily fluids, and that some of that aversion connects to internalized discomfort around encountering them in a sexual context. Whether someone frames that as a preference or a hangup probably says something about where they are with their own sexuality.

As with anything in bed, the conversation beforehand is crucial. And for anyone inclined to participate, you should know that oral STI transmission risk from a white kiss is comparable to the oral sex itself— gonorrhea and chlamydia can spread to the mouth and throat —so if there’s any uncertainty about status, get tested first.