What Is Bibliotherapy? 4 Ways a Book Prescription Can Help You Heal.

I’m a writer, a bookworm, and a fellow neurodivergent individual, and while I hate to overuse labels or put myself in a box, I know that reading has always been a therapeutic escape for me. Not only does it help distract me from my obsessive, intrusive thoughts and compulsive rumination, but it also brings a sense of comfort and understanding.

When I can read about someone else’s experiences—someone else’s struggles—I feel less alone in mine. I feel comfortable embracing my own humanity rather than shaming it. I don’t view myself as someone to “fix,” but rather someone to love and nurture. That’s where the real healing occurs.

Videos by VICE

This form of therapy is called bibliotherapy—and it can be a powerful healing tool.

What is Bibliotherapy?

According to Psychology Today, “Bibliotherapy is a therapeutic approach employing books and other forms of literature, typically alongside more traditional therapy modalities, to support a patient’s mental health. Though the books recommended by therapists can encompass any genre or theme—from philosophy to memoir to self-help—bibliotherapists typically make use of fiction.”

But this form of therapy goes far beyond just a simple book recommendation from your therapist. Typically, you will then be advised to read the prescribed book—whether it’s a self-help workbook or a fiction novel with a relatable plot—and then follow up with your thoughts in therapy. You and your therapist can discuss the book and any ideas or emotions it stirred up, finding ways to apply those lessons to your actual life.

Psychiatrist Martina Scholtens, clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia, told The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that she will often prescribe relevant memoirs, poetry, or even fiction novels to her patients as a form of therapy.

“I want the prescription to be evidence-based and tailored to the recipient of the book and their very particular circumstances,” she told the outlet. She even created a website where people can find relevant books based on their diagnosis.

How does bibliotherapy help patients?

Psychology Today explained that bibliotherapy might help in the following four ways.

1. Identification

When you can affiliate with a character in a book or the author of a memoir, you might naturally feel less alone and more understood. Especially if you’re not surrounded by individuals who share similar struggles to you in your daily life, having someone to identify with—even if they’re a made-up person in a fiction novel—can do wonders for your mental health.

Think about it: when we go through a difficult time, like a breakup or the loss of a loved one, we often find the most comfort and understanding in those who have endured a similar form of grief. Reading about someone else’s experiences can help normalize and make sense of our own symptoms, calming any shame we might feel.

2. Catharsis

Reading is a safe way to experience healing through someone else’s lens or journey. For example, let’s say you grew up in a home full of abuse. Reading a fiction novel where the main character was raised in a similar environment might help you work through your own emotions and traumas from a safe distance. You might be removed from the actual story, but you can still feel a cathartic release by reading someone else’s experience of it.

3. Insight

Oftentimes, when we’re trapped in our own patterns or bogged down by our own traumas, it’s difficult to view our situations from a fresh perspective. Reading can help you gain new insights into your own behaviors, coping mechanisms, and emotions, which you can discuss with your therapist. Together, you can find ways to apply these ideas to your real life.

4. Universalization

Perhaps the best part about reading is learning that you’re not alone. No matter what you’re going through, someone out there is experiencing similar emotions, pains, and obstacles. This universal truth can be the comfort needed for you to heal.