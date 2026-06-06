What Is Cycle Syncing? An Expert’s Guide to Aligning Your Life With Your Menstrual Cycle.

Today, more women are (thankfully) learning about their bodies and how to support their health throughout the menstrual cycle. One female wellness trend that’s been on the rise is “cycle-syncing.”

“In the simplest of terms, cycle syncing is aligning your life and work with the phases of your menstrual cycle,” says Michelle Agudelo, Fertility Awareness Educator and Menstrual Health Practitioner at Haus of Flow. “There are four phases to the menstrual cycle (menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, luteal). What this looks like in practice is deciding what to do, and also what not to do, based on the phase of your cycle that you are in.”

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This can include certain workouts, meal plans, social choices, and lifestyle habits. Below, Agudelo provides cycle-syncing tips for each phase of the menstrual cycle, so you can feel your best no matter what day you’re on.

Menstrual Phase (Winter): Rest

A woman’s menstrual cycle begins with menstruation, aka a period. Agudelo describes this phase as the “winter” season of the cycle.

“This is a low-effort phase, with estrogen and progesterone at their lowest. Just like in nature, you’re likely going to want to hibernate inside, take it easy for a few days, rest your body, and load up on nourishing, warming foods like soups and stews,” says Agudelo. “The most practical thing you can do in this phase is nourish yourself in ways that feel good. Maybe that’s a gentle walk outside, journaling, cooking a nice meal, or having good quality time with your friends.”

The key here is not to push yourself or shame your body for craving rest. Listen to its cues and treat relaxation as a form of self-care, not a lazy, unproductive habit.

Follicular Phase (Spring)

The follicular phase of a woman’s cycle occurs directly after menstruation, typically from days six to 14. During this week-long phase, you might notice your energy levels replenishing.

“Your creativity and energy are rising due to your rising estrogen,” says Agudelo. “Use this to your advantage and do things like start a new habit, have a brainstorming session with your team, do a group project, dream big and plan a bold vision for your life (this is the season where optimism comes easily!), try a new workout class, etc. Your brain will love the stimulating activity and will be happy to be around people again after the quieter ‘Winter’ season.”

Ovulatory Phase (Summer): Energy

Actual ovulation only takes a few seconds, but eggs can survive for up to 24 hours, and the fertile window usually lasts for a few days. The ovulatory phase usually occurs on day 14 of a 28-day cycle, but every woman is different, and cycles can change or shift frequently.

Nevertheless, this is typically when you’ll experience the most energy and zest for life. Think of it as the summer of your cycle.

“You have much more energy naturally, which means you require less sleep, are able to wake up early and seize the day!” says Agudelo. “Say yes to presentations at this time, host that dinner, ask for your promotion and raise, run a little faster, go on a date. This is your inner Beyonce phase, so be confident, bold, and go for it!”

Luteal Phase (Fall): Power

The luteal phase is the last phase of the menstrual cycle, typically lasting from days 15 to 28, depending on the individual’s natural cycle length. For example, many women have a 31+ day cycle, in which case, their luteal phase might last a bit longer.

“With progesterone on the rise, Fall is all about execution and power,” says Agudelo. “You’ll enjoy stronger workout classes; mentally, you’re more focused so you can sit in silence and get things done.”

However, it’s important not to overload yourself during this phase.

“The most practical thing you can do for this phase is to say NO to extra commitments,” Agudelo says. “You have permission to not do a 6 am HIIT workout. You are allowed to skip a big night out, dinner, or book club. You are allowed to not do a big presentation at work if schedules are flexible. You are also allowed to watch a movie and chill on the couch WITHOUT thinking you are lazy.”

In fact, your body will probably thank you.