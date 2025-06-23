What Is Delta-10 THC? How Does It Compare to Delta-8 and Delta-9?

Remember the good old days of Delta-1? Me neither (that one doesn’t exist). But we have made it all the way to Delta-10 anyway. I wish they’d name the next variant something cooler, like Delta-Hulk or Delta-Sparkle. Where’s the creativity? Where’s the drama?

Just as a heads-up, the higher the number does not mean the higher the high. So what does it mean, then? I’m going to explain!

Videos by VICE

Delta-8 Vs. Delta-9 Vs. Delta-10 THC

Delta-8 is a type of THC synthesized from CBD. It naturally occurs in cannabis plants in small quantities. You can learn more about it here: Delta-8 THC vs. Delta-9 THC: What’s the Difference? (And Which Should I Buy?)

Delta-9 THC is the THC we all know and love. If someone just says “THC,” they’re probably talking about Delta-9.

Now for Delta-10 THC. This compound is not found in cannabis plants naturally at all. It’s synthetic and made from CBD. Using heat and chemicals and fancy lab equipment, companies turn CBD into Delta-10.

Technically, it’s “semi-synthetic” because it’s synthesized from a natural cannabis compound (CBD). Fully synthetic weed, like K2 or Spice, is wholly chemical from a lab. Be careful with that stuff.

Does Delta-10 Get You High? Is It a 10/10?

Yup. It’s pretty damn close to Delta-9, chemically speaking. So it’s psychoactive, but most people say it’s not as strong as Delta-9. It’s probably closer in potency to Delta-8 or HHC, but the high you experience depends on many factors. Terpenes and other cannabinoids in whatever product you’re using can create an entourage effect that amps up or mellows out the high.

Like with Delta-8 and HHC, people often describe the high from Delta-10 as milder and gentler, but anecdotes vary. The one time I tried it, I found it to be most comparable to Delta-8. If I ever try it again, I’ll be sure to update this. But I wouldn’t call it a 10/10 high.

Is D-10 Safe?

For real, who tf knows. That’s the thing with these new cannabis compounds that come from the super secret labs. (They’re not that secret, but I’m not hanging out in them.)

I cannot tell you Delta-10 is safe, because you never know with this lab-made stuff. Delta-10 products could contain a variety of chemicals, and there’s no way to know how those might affect you.

Is It Legal?

Delta-10 products are legal in the sense that they’re definitely not illegal. There are no laws about this compound, so they fall into a weird grey area — one of the many legal loopholes created by the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp.

Because of this fuzzy legality, there are zero regulations on Delta-10 production and products. That’s why I can’t say they’re safe. Ultimately, just because a product says Delta-10 on it, that doesn’t mean that’s all that’s in it. There could be other THC variants, cannabinoids, and god knows what else. He might not even know.

Do You Wanna Try Delta-10?

If you’re curious about this newest synthetic cannabinoid, it might be worth a try. I have no reason to recommend it or rip on it. You do you. All I can say is that I’m quite wary of synthetic compounds (even though I eat Chicken McNuggets like it’s my job), so you should be cautious. No one can say for sure what’s in these kinds of products, except the manufacturers, and they’re not always the picture of honesty.

But here are a few Delta-10 products to consider:

The Delta 10 THC Cart in Cookies and Cream is supposedly premium, so it might be a good place to start.

Another vape option is 3CHI’s Delta 10 Cart in Blue Dream. I suspect it’s the same potency as the Binoid vape, but I won’t pretend that I’ve tried either.

Lastly, you can try these Delta 10 THC Gummies with THC and Delta 9. Soooo that’s a lot of stuff, be careful with these.