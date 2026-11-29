Over the last decade, since getting physically ill and enduring difficult mental health battles, I’ve turned to yoga for solace and healing. Oddly enough, the most difficult part of yoga for me hasn’t been stretching my incredibly inflexible body or working through the physical discomfort of it all. Rather, the emotional aspect of the practice has proven to be the most challenging.

But with that realization has come powerful calls for growth. Over time, I’ve learned that life—and relationships especially–require emotional flexibility. Just as our bodies might crave gentle stretching, our relationships do, too.

Videos by VICE

What Is Emotional Yoga?

Emotional yoga describes the ability to be emotionally flexible within your life and your closest relationships.

“Instead of being confined to rigid, automatic patterns, it means that you have the ability to adapt and respond to experiences that are happening in the present,” says Wendie Briggs, licensed Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in somatic and neuroscience-focused approaches to trauma, relational difficulties, and nervous system issues. “It involves knowing when to enhance, soften, or shift your emotions depending on the context.”

Why Is Emotional Flexibility So Important in Relationships?

I recently stumbled across an older Psychology Today article about the concept of emotional yoga and its importance in relationships.

In the piece, Kim Schneiderman, L.C.S.W., M.S.W., wrote: “Like an asana, a healthy relationship requires flexibility, commitment, and alignment with our internal sources of vitality and well-being—loving ourselves unconditionally, for example—even while enduring periods of discomfort. I am always grateful when my yoga teachers push me to stretch beyond my comfort zone, but stop if I encounter pain. This is an important lesson for relationships. Many people confuse discomfort and pain and, consequently, their relationships suffer.”

All relationships, including the ones with ourselves and our romantic partners, require some inconvenience and discomfort from time to time. As I said earlier, I don’t always want to roll out my yoga mat after a long day. Relationships require a similar commitment. You might not always want—or, rather, have the energy—to show up for your partner or roll with the punches when plans change, but you choose to do it anyway. Why? Because, as Schneiderman puts it, relationships require stretching. If you’re constantly prioritizing your own comfort above your partner’s, you’ll end up in an incredibly one-sided relationship—or no relationship at all.

“This matters in relationships because an emotionally flexible person can evaluate the context, manage their immediate impulse, regulate their emotions, or shift tactics, moving from defensiveness to problem-solving or empathy,” says Briggs.

Relationships require sacrifice, compromise, and emotional flexibility from both parties. This doesn’t mean pushing yourself until it hurts. You wouldn’t do that on the yoga mat, either. Rather, it’s understanding that growth and connection require discomfort sometimes.

How to Develop Emotional Flexibility

According to Briggs, developing emotional flexibility requires you to first understand and name your feelings.

“The goal is to expand your emotional vocabulary so that when you pass information over to the other person, your emotions are less vague,” says Briggs. “So instead of ‘I’m upset,’ it might sound like ‘I feel dismissed, and it is causing anxiety.’ Naming emotions activates the prefrontal cortex and lowers knee-jerk reactivity.”

Any time you’re feeling emotionally inflexible, Briggs recommends using the improv technique of “yes, and…”

“When stuck in a rigid belief about a situation or partner, practice adding ‘and’ to hold two truths at once. For example, ‘Yes, I am frustrated that plans changed last minute, and I still care about having a good evening together,’” she says. “In psychology and philosophy, dialectics is the idea that two seemingly opposite things can both be true at the exact same time.”

Just like with physical flexibility, emotional flexibility also takes time, practice, and patience. But as you continue to show up—both on the mat and in your relationship—you’ll become more and more resilient.