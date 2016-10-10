What Is Happening: Mike Dean Has Released a Track Called “Grab Em By Da Pussy”

​World-renowned American producer Mike Dean—whose work with Beyonce, Kanye, Travi$ Scott, and Frank Ocean is prolific and pretty much legendary—has released a track to his Soundcloud which samples Donald Trump’s most recent horribly comments, over and over and over.

The track, titled, simply, “Grab Em By Da Pussy” is basically a three-minute-long repetition of the phrase which was very unfortunately spoken by the equally unfortunate Trump, in a recording from years ago which hit media outlets everywhere last week. Between each repetition is a soundbyte of Trump saying “Bitch” also.

Videos by VICE

Dean’s “Grab Em By Da Pussy” is a beautiful commemoration of this incredible year in “politics,” and reminds us all that even when you think somebody can not be any worse than you already thought they were: you can and probably will be wrong.

Listen to the song below and pray for us, to whatever God you’ve gone running to.