What Is Keraunophilia? The Stormy Kink You Probably Didn’t Know Had a Name.

If you’ve ever found yourself weirdly turned on during a thunderstorm, first of all, you’re not alone, and second, there’s actually a name for it.

Keraunophilia is the name for getting turned on by thunder and lightning. For some people, the rain and wind are in on it too. Reddit has had people swapping stories about this for years. “It’s definitely a thing for me,” one user wrote. “Something about the way the wild weather is like mirroring the passion of sex.” Another described standing outside as a storm rolled in, getting soaked, then going back inside and dragging their spouse to bed. A surprising number of commenters understood exactly what they meant.

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There’s some evidence that storms and sex are already pretty good friends. A Trojan Condoms survey found that 70% of respondents had sex during thunderstorms or tornadoes. Maybe storms are sexy. Maybe being stuck inside with nowhere to go helps.

The brain offers another explanation. Thunderstorms can raise your heart rate, put you on alert, and send adrenaline through the body. Sexual arousal comes with some of the same physical reactions, and sometimes the brain gets its wires crossed about why they’re happening.

Why Thunderstorms Make Some People Horny

Psychologists call this misattribution of arousal. One of the best-known examples came from a 1974 experiment involving men crossing a frightening suspension bridge. Afterward, they were likelier to interpret their racing pulse as attraction to a woman they met on the other side. Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, has discussed the same overlap between fear and sexual excitement. It helps explain horror-movie dates, roller coasters, and, evidently, checking the Doppler and feeling unexpectedly horny.

The storm itself also changes whatever is happening indoors. Sex and relationships psychotherapist Gigi Engle told Metro that bad weather cancels plans, keeps people home, darkens the room, and temporarily cuts off some of the distractions outside. “If you’re already with someone you’re attracted to, being stuck inside with nowhere to go and nothing demanding your attention can create a natural sense of intimacy and anticipation,” she said.

And if thunder does it for you, actual lightning isn’t required. Storm recordings, rain sounds, dim lights, and staying safely indoors can recreate some of the experience without anybody making the poor decision to get horny in an electrical storm.