What Is Literary Tourism? The BookTok Travel Trend Taking Off This Summer.

Perhaps I’m boring, but any time I schedule a trip somewhere, my first thought is “What books should I pack???” I also spend a ridiculous amount of time researching local bookstores and fantasize about reading on a warm beach or in the lush mountains, depending on the type of getaway. To me, there’s nothing better than a good book and gorgeous scenery.

That’s not to say I don’t spend time exploring my destinations. I just find the experience better with a book in my bag.

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So you can imagine my excitement when I heard about BookTok’s latest fad: literary tourism, which essentially merges travel with books and storytelling. Aka, my newest obsession.

What Is Literary Tourism?

Literary tourism describes a type of travel that revolves around books. For example, a bookworm might visit the setting of their favorite novel or explore the location where a famous author wrote their debut. On the other hand, literary tourism could simply mean booking a cozy cabin for a reader’s retreat.

According to flight-tracking site Skyscanner, 55% of travelers say they’ve booked, or would consider booking, a trip inspired by literature. Additionally, the site’s “library” filter is up 70% globally year over year. In other words, it seems I’m part of the majority here.

“Whether it’s tracing the footsteps of fictional heroes, planning a slow holiday around a reading retreat, or chasing the world’s most beautiful bookshops and libraries, people are choosing travel and literature to escape, reconnect, and restore,” Skyscanner reports.

Why Is Literary Tourism So Popular?

I think the real question should be…why wouldn’t literary tourism be trending right now?

“Books open up the world to us, bringing us closer to new places, cultures, and perspectives,” Skyscanner states in its survey. “With 85% of book buyers reading to ‘relax or escape,’ it is no surprise that reading is a source of wanderlust, with books remaining an important travel companion for many. Reading and travel are intrinsically linked—books inspire real-world journeys, which in turn create the space for people to lose themselves in books.”

Some companies have already capitalized on this growing trend. For example, Travel company EF Ultimate Break has launched trip collections inspired by BookTok. (I must say, that sounds like an incredibly profitable initiative.)

“Think sunny Croatian coasts à la Emily Henry, Swiss peaks that scream ACOTAR, magical views straight out of Harry Potter, and ancient history equal to Percy Jackson’s lore,” the travel company states on its website. “Travel the world, experience your favorite novels irl, and connect with other book lovers on these lit-inspired trips. Your next chapter starts here.”

Literary Tourism on a Budget

The idea of literary tourism might not be new, but it’s definitely gaining more popularity in recent years. In fact, my friend recently reached out asking whether we could plan a “Book Club Trip,” where we would host our book club meeting at an Airbnb in New England. I truly couldn’t think of anything better to do with my time and well-earned money.

But you don’t have to break the bank to engage in literary tourism. In fact, it can be as simple as visiting independent bookstores in your state, hosting a 24-hour readathon at your local library, or even touring old homes of famous writers. Whatever the case, the idea is to embrace your love of reading while exploring somewhere new. And what better time ot start than summer?