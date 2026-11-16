What Is ‘Micro-Cheating’? The Relationship Behavior That Has People Divided.

You’ve probably liked an attractive coworker’s Instagram post. But have you slid into their DMs, deleted your conversations, or conveniently “forgotten” to mention you have a partner? That’s where things start getting questionable.

Australian psychologist Melanie Schilling helped popularize the term micro-cheating in a 2017 interview with HuffPost Australia. She used it to describe small behaviors suggesting someone is emotionally or physically interested in someone outside their relationship. The term appeared on Urban Dictionary back in 2008, so this debate predates most of our Instagram accounts.

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Schilling’s examples included secretly communicating with someone on social media, sharing private jokes, downplaying a relationship’s seriousness, and saving someone’s number under a fake name. Other examples include deleting texts, browsing dating apps, and texting an ex late at night.

Of course, checking someone’s vacation photos and secretly maintaining a dating profile aren’t exactly comparable. But people disagree about where harmless flirting ends and cheating begins, sometimes by quite a bit.

You Might Be ‘Micro-Cheating’ on Your Partner Without Even Realizing It

A 2017 Deseret News and YouGov poll of 1,000 Americans found that 59% of women considered flirtatious messages cheating, compared with 42% of men. Keeping an active dating profile bothered 70% of women and 55% of men. Following an ex on social media, though? Only 16% of respondents considered that cheating.

It’s also fair to wonder if we need another term for questionable relationship behavior. One Reddit commenter, quoted by Business Insider, wasn’t impressed. “What I do understand is the concept of relationship boundaries,” they wrote. People have been disagreeing about acceptable behavior in relationships since way before Instagram made it possible to keep tabs on someone you dated in 2012.

Schilling considers secrecy a major indicator. “Secrecy is the tell-tale sign,” she told The Swaddle. Therapist and matchmaker Kristen Anthis offered Cosmopolitan another test: “A useful test is whether you’d do it if your partner were watching.”

If you’re deleting messages, lying about who you’re talking to, or tilting your phone away whenever your partner walks into the room, you probably already know how they’d feel about it.

Every couple has their own boundaries, and those conversations aren’t always fun. But finding out three years into a relationship that you’ve had completely different definitions of cheating isn’t exactly a great alternative.