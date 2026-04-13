What is Pokémon Sunset? The Ilios Region Explained

Pokémon’s next major installment, Pokemon Winds and Pokemon Waves, is scheduled to arrive in 2027, but some players are currently preparing to check out a retro, nostalgic take on the iconic franchise.

Pokémon Sunset ROM Hack Explained

Pokemon Sunset is an unofficial, fanmade take on the Pokemon franchise that draws inspiration from the earlier installments in the series. The ROM hack was created by the creator of Emerald Seaglass and it’s already captivating a subset of the franchise fanbase.

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The fanmade game takes place in the Ilios region, which is Greek-inspired. The project doesn’t include any brand-new Pokemon, but it does boast a sizable Pokédex with somewhere between 350-400 Pokemon to collect and train.

Key Pokémon Sunset Features:

Pokémon Sunset takes place in the Ilios Region, based on Greece!

The game will be in a similar visual style to Pokémon Emerald Seaglass

There will be a whole new story, with new characters to meet and a Team to stop!

The game will include a carefully curated Pokédex of about 350-400 Pokémon. No Fakemon are planned

Pokédex progression will be encouraged via fun rewards and helpful information –

Many Pokémon changes will be ported from Pokémon Emerald Seaglass!

Many Pokémon changes will be ported from Pokémon Emerald Seaglass! The game will be heavily replayable, with a Hard Mode option increasing Gym Leader difficulty

One of the coolest sounding features in Pokémon Sunset is the Sunset Forms. Sunset Forms are included for pokémon which have altered sprites and/or typings. The creator tried their best to make them look consistent with the art style.

Players should also note that this hack does not include modern features like physical/special split, custom gamemodes, level caps, shiny charms, etc. The game engine has not been modified. Keep this retro approach in mind to properly set expectations if you plan to check out this hack.

Will Pokémon Sunset Be Taken Down?

As always when it comes to Nintendo properties, interested gamers should note that this is an unlicensed and unofficial creation. There is definitely a chance that The Pokémon Company and Nintendo will attempt to shut it down once it pops up on either of the companies’ radar.

Players looking to play Pokémon Sunset will need a version 1.1 ROM of Pokemon LeafGreen. After the popularity and positive reception of Pokémon Emerald Seaglass, it will be very interesting to see of Sunset becomes another hit ROM hack.

That should be everything Pokémon fans need to know about the fanmade project at this time. Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon updates, news, and guides.

Pokémon Sunset is available now.