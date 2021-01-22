What Is President Biden Going to Do About the Cyber?

After one of the most tumultuous run-ups to the inauguration of a president in U.S. history, the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has taken office. With an impeachment trial for his predecessor in the works and an avalanche of crises already facing his administration, Biden will be busy in the coming weeks. But when it comes to the internet in all of its forms, many questions surrounding how he will tackle key issues involving surveillance and Silicon Valley remain.

What will his approach be to breaking up Big Tech in light of the latest Congressional hearings that teased the splintering of monopolies like Facebook or Twitter? What to do about SolarWinds and aggressive Russian hacking against American assets? Will covert operations emanating from the CIA and NSA increase or decrease?

All that and more on this week’s episode of CYBER with Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler.