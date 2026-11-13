What is QSSR on PS5 (And Which Games Leverage It)?

Sony recently began rolling out Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) functionality for PS5 consoles, which allows games on the base PS5 to deliver sharper details, cleaner edges, and more stable images than traditional upscalers.

How QSSR Looks and Works in PRactice

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Last month PlayStation officially revealed QSSR for the PS5 and explained how the technology was developed in response to developer feedback on the PS5 Pro’s PSSR tech. The reveal explained that since the launch of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) on PS5 Pro, players and developers have asked whether similar image-quality improvements could be brought to the PS5 console.

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QSSR is the answer to that question. Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) is a new performance tier of AI upscaling. Born from Project Amethyst, the Sony AI graphics collaboration with AMD, this quick new evolution of PSSR is built on two key innovations:

A streamlined neural network architecture

A hand-tuned implementation that maximizes performance on PS5

Now that QSSR has been in the wild for a month, players have had a chance to get their hands on it and see what sort of different it makes in popular titles that have embraced the option. The feature debuted in Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei, but a new showcase blog from Sony reveals a closer look at it in action for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Control: Resonant, ARC Raiders, and No Man’s Sky.

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QSSR support is now live in the latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update. Remedy is currently working with Sony to bring the support to Control Resonant in an upcoming December update.

Additionally, Embark Studios confirmed that QSSR support is coming soon for ARC Raiders and The Finals. No Man’s Sky will include a QSSR update in the next few weeks, as well.

The update went on to confirm that players should expect to see even more games leverage the QSSR tech on the PS5 in the near future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more new and updates on PS5 and other Sony software and hardware.