What Is the Hunter’s Moon? Everything to Know About October’s Full Moon.

In the late-night/early-morning hours of Monday, October 26, October’s full moon will peak at 12:12 a.m. EDT. Known as the Hunter’s Moon, it will appear bright and nearly full in the sky for the day or two before and after its peak. The best time to spot it in all its glory is Sunday evening, weather permitting.

Here’s what you should know about the Hunter’s Moon, including its historical context and spiritual meaning.

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What Is the Hunter’s Moon?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, “October’s Full Moon is traditionally known as the Hunter’s Moon—a name that reflects the seasonal shift from gathering crops to preparing meat for winter. Following the Harvest Moon, fields are typically cleared, leaves have fallen, and animals are easier to spot in open landscapes. At the same time, game such as deer and other wildlife have fattened up over the summer and early fall, making this an ideal time for hunting.”

Historically, moonlight has helped hunters spot wildlife during the autumn season.

“The bright Moon rising soon after sunset provided extra evening light, allowing hunters to track game longer into the night,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac states on its website. “For generations, this was the season to hunt, preserve meat, and lay in a store of provisions to sustain families through the long winter months ahead.”

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, some alternative names for this full moon include: Drying Rice Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, Freezing Moon, Ice Moon, and Migrating Moon.

Spiritual Meaning of Hunter’s Moon

The Hunter’s Moon holds deep spiritual symbolism, representing the following themes:

Introspection

Both autumn and full moons mark wonderful times to reflect and dig deeper within ourselves. As the Hunter’s Moon sheds light for hunters to track their game, it might also highlight ways you can improve yourself or your life. Don’t be afraid of the personal truths you uncover during this full moon.

Release

Most full moons are associated with release, and the Hunter’s Moon is no different. Just as the trees shed their dead leaves during this month, you too must let go of what no longer serves you.

Many people engage in releasing rituals during the Hunter’s Moon, writing down their insecurities or fears and safely burning or ripping up the paper. Follow what feels right to you.

Action

Autumn is associated with both endings and beginnings, and many view October as a time to take action on your goals. If you feel inspired during the Hunter’s Moon, allow that energy to guide your progress. Don’t delay your plans or contemplate the best course of action; rather, take the appropriate steps toward your dreams and watch them flourish.

Connection to the Divine

This time of year is associated with a thin veil between the physical world and the spiritual realm. As a result, many view the Hunter’s Moon as highly spiritual. Some use it as a time to connect with their loved ones or ancestors who’ve passed, while others feel closer to God or whatever higher power they believe in.

If spirituality is important to you, find ways to connect with yours during this full moon, whether through prayer, meditation, or another personal practice.