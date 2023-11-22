What is The Point of a Police Presence at Protests? 

By their own description, citizen safety is the core value of the New Zealand Police Service. From a young age we’re assured by school visits and Police Ten-7 re-runs that the police ensure safety in our homes, on our roads and in our communities. It’s their modus operandi. But what does this look like during a time of protest and political conflict?

During an Auckland rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on November 12, a nine-year-old boy in attendance was attacked and hit in the head with a spade by a man. He was taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

One attendee told the Herald the attacker had been seen in the crowd carrying the shovel earlier that day and was pointed out to the police, but was not arrested until after the boy had been seriously injured. In an official statement, police said “No prior reports or concerns were made to police about the man.”

Police presence at the rally was heavy, as it often is at large events, but what are they there for?

In February and March 2022, groups protesting the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic occupied parliament for three weeks. Police were continually present and, in the fourth week, began the process of moving the protestors along.

In March 2023, thousands gathered in Auckland to counter-protest Posie Parker, an anti-trans speaker who flew in for a TERF rally. Then-Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who attended bearing a trans flag sign, was hit by a motorcyclist while crossing a pedestrian crossing. Davidson and witnesses were interviewed by police and five officers escorted Parker away from the rally, but no arrests were made.

At a time in Aotearoa when there are so many reasons to gather and protest – whether it be relevant to trans rights, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine conflict or climate change – officers are busy.

“Our role in any protest is to keep the peace and ensure the safety of everyone involved. This includes providing a reassuring presence at public events and working with organisers to ensure they are made clear of Police expectations,” NZ Police told VICE NZ.

“Offending at events is dealt with by Police staff as it arises, using threat-assessment methodology to determine a timely, proportionate and appropriate response.”

To determine how they allocate their resources, police use the TENR (Threat, Exposure, Necessity, Response) methodology to support “a timely and accurate assessment to the safety of police and others.”

While official statistics for the current Free Palestine rallies – which have occurred weekly, for five weeks – are unavailable, an official police report from the 3 week long 2022 COVID protest revealed that “police had incurred actual costs totalling $3.699m in relation to the protest”.

89 arrests were made on the final day of the Parliament occupation for arson attacks and property damage throughout the city.

The spade-carrying attacker at the Palestine rally has since appeared in Auckland District Court and been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Preventative action is needed if we hope to see peaceful protests and marches. It’s a fine line to manage. Is the cost of an ongoing police presence worth it? And does it actually do anything? Supporters would say yes, assuming that a complete retraction from police at protests across the country would result in violence. But as protests and marches continue, the impact of police presence is increasingly under focus.

Rachel Barker is a writer / producer at VICE NZ in Aotearoa. You can find her @rachellydiab on IG and Letterboxd and see her film criticism on Youtube.