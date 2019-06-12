What it’s Like Being a Male Escort for Guys With Disabilities

It’s no great secret that people living with disabilities have the same desire for intimacy, companionship, and sex as anyone else. Only due to a range of societal hang-ups, such people can sometimes struggle to get laid. In Melbourne, this has provided an Argentinian male escort named Pedro Amigo with a unique business opportunity.

I found Pedro on Rent.Men where his profile explained that he welcomes “gay gentlemen with disabilities.” Curious, I got in touch and Pedro explained he specialises in hosting men at his house, which is wheelchair friendly. “I’ve seen all sorts of people over the years,” he told me via WhatsApp. “Amputees, people with vision or hearing impairments, people with severe autism, people with spinal disorders. Everyone needs to feel touched and loved.”

Male escorts who cater for disabled clients are rare, and especially in Australia where we’re still pretty squeamish around disabilities and sex. So I got in touch with Pedro to find out how he got his niche job, but also to ask why. And in the end, I visited him at his home to discover his work isn’t just compassionate, but lucrative.

Here Pedro explains his story, in his own words.

I’m the youngest of six siblings and I moved to Australia with my whole family when I was a teenager, more than 25 years ago. I was born in Argentina and that explains my alias, Pedro Amigo, which translates to “Friendly Pedro” in English. After university, I started working at a bank and at first I was doing quite well, but unfortunately the global ﬁnancial crisis hit me like a truck in 2008. Then one night I was in tears telling one of my best friends I was about to lose my job and declare bankruptcy, and I remember she held my hand, looked me in the eyes and dramatically said: “Presta atención, I have something to tell you. How do you think I’ve been raising my two children and keeping the same life standard since my husband left me?” She then told me she had been working as an escort for the past two years, and not as a secretary as she had told all our friends.

I was surprised at ﬁrst—almost shocked—but that night was the beginning of the creation of Pedro Amigo. The money and lifestyle seemed pretty tempting and proﬁtable to me. I mean, I’m the stereotypical Latin lover—passionate about sex, and I do have the vitality to bang-bang-bang anytime I need. So now here I am, and I’ve been working as a part time male escort for more than 10 years. Yeah, it’s a part time job, since I’ve been keeping my career in ﬁnancial services. This escort thing is something you’re supposed to do as a temporary job, but, as the years go by, you sort of juggle between two lives.

As Pedro Amigo, my client list includes gay, bisexual and bi-curious men of all ages, as well as gentlemen with special needs like schizophrenia, severe autism, spinal disorders, down syndrome, blindness, deafness, amputees, paraplegics, quadriplegics, and people who are living with morbid obesity. I once had a client who weighed almost 180 kilograms and it was challenging to find the right position to penetrate him. He told me that since he’d gained so much weight, his previous partners weren’t patient enough to have sex with him. I believe everyone wants attention and affection, and I’m able to provide it in a compassionate way.

Of course, I charge for my services and I recognise that people with such needs might require extra time and patience. My services can cost $250 an hour, and someone with disabilities usually books me for two hours. On the other hand, a few clients prefer only a fast 30-minute service. So you can guess how variable my income may be, although my side business has allowed me to make a lot of money.

You’re probably curious about how I got into this disability-specialist sex worker thing: opportunities like that sometimes just pop up at your doorstep, literally. My very ﬁrst client with a disability was a guy who became an amputee after I met him. I mean, he was one of my best clients, coming regularly to see me, a married straight guy in his 50s, and then one day he just stopped coming. Then two years later, he called and said “Hey, Pedro, it’s me. Do you remember that one of my hobbies was mountain climbing?” Basically, he said he had suffered an accident in which his arm had been crushed, and, after a couple of surgeries, he was wondering if he could see me again.

“Okay, of course, you’re always welcome!” I said. But immediately after I hung up, I thought “oh, my God, how am I going to do that? Is it better to look naturally to what remains of his arm or is it better just to ignore it? Do I have to touch it? And, if I do touch it, should I ask him before?”

The thing is that, as soon as he entered my apartment, I realised that, with or without the arm, he was the same person. Same voice, same positive energy, same way to look me in the eyes—well, maybe a little more insecure, but the same human being, that’s what I mean. So I allowed myself to feel sexual desire for him and then the sex happened naturally.

To be honest, that experience opened my mind and I realised that my parents, my school, the media, or society had never taught me how to approach or how to connect with disabled people. Although I only offer sexual services as a top, I know paraplegic guys who can get erections, fuck their partners, and even come. Besides that, even in cases where some are deprived of rectal sensibility, they still can feel pleasure bottoming while seeing someone fucking them, just by looking at their partner’s facial expressions and by moaning, kissing, smelling, making eye contact, or even by using their imagination to create pleasure.

Once I got a call from a woman who inquired about my services for her son. She said he was 19 years old, polite, extremely clever, and quadriplegic. “Do you think you could spend a little time with him?” she asked me.

Of course, the ﬁrst time you get a call from a mother who’s trying to hire you as an escort for her son you may think the situation is a little awkward—but every mother wants the best for her children and sex is part of a normal and healthy life. Some people prefer to avoid thinking like that, but people with disabilities have sexual desires, fantasies, and urges, just like everyone else. Anyway, as her son had limited movements—he was completely paralysed below his neck—we agreed it would be better to visit their home. “I’ll be on a different ﬂoor of the house, so you don’t have to worry about me,” she said. “Please, feel comfortable and make my son feel comfortable too.”

When I got there I went into his room and we spent a few minutes just chatting. He told me he had never had a boyfriend in his life, so he was looking for intimacy and affection. He also said it would be okay if I gave up, since the ﬁrst escort his mother hired kind of freaked out and ran away, leaving him alone in his room. I said I would not leave him and then I lay down naked beside him. I started kissing his neck, because he had more sensitivity on that part of his body, and then we had smooth sex until he came.

One of my favourite clients is blind and one time he asked me to cover my eyes with a tie because he wanted me to experience what sex is like for him. I said yes and, wow! It was a magical experience. Sex with him can be pretty intense and sensual: he scans you with his ﬁngers, hands, actually with his whole body.

Of course, not every day has such a happy ending. I remember one time a client had a seizure in my bed during sex. Luckily I have my ﬁrst-aid certiﬁcate, but I never imagined I would need to use those skills under such circumstances. On another occasion I had to calm down a client with autism who freaked out when I invited him to take a shower with me. He kept saying “I don’t want to have a shower, I don’t want to have a shower, I don’t want to have a shower…” louder and louder, for the longest 10 minutes of my life. When he ﬁnally relaxed, he told me that he didn’t want to have sex anymore and went away. But after five minutes, he called me back saying “hey, I changed my mind and now I want to have a shower. May I come back to your place to have sex?”

I confess I feel butterﬂies in my stomach every time I’m going to meet a new client. I try to break the ice from the moment I open the door to the ﬁrst kiss. Yes, I love kissing, and to me this is essential to feel the connection with the client. And I believe I’ve been learning these past few years things that make me not only a better lover, but maybe a more conscious human being.

Have you ever imagined how much extra planning a disabled person does to even travel to see an escort? For example, not all public transport locations or taxis are disability-friendly. Well, once a client with down syndrome told me he would never date or have sex with someone like him, because he prefers someone “normal”. So, I told him that, in my opinion, he was beautiful. And I didn’t lie. I just let him know what I have in my mind. He hugged me and cried while repeating that he was beautiful.

As a society we have been taught only to feel pity for disabled people, and that’s not what they want nor deserve. I must say I have two different lives: one as a regular working guy, and the other as Pedro Amigo, a “disability specialist”. And both coexist in harmony.

