What It’s Like Taking a ‘Flight to Nowhere’

Most people are stuck at home in the middle of the enduring coronavirus pandemic. So when airlines started offering so-called flights to nowhere thousands jumped at the chance to be up in the air again, even if they landed right back where they started and didn’t leave their country.

Thousands of flights have been grounded as restrictions cut demand for air travel, paralyzing the aviation and tourism industries. In Southeast Asia and elsewhere, airlines have started offering the novel flights to give travel-starved passengers the chance to fly again, though the practice has faced some criticism on environmental grounds.

Royal Brunei Airlines, national carrier of Brunei Darussalam, started offering “Dine & Fly” service over the past month in the small Southeast Asian country. The 85-minute flight takes passengers on an above ground view of Brunei’s lush forest and neighboring Malaysia’s airspace. VICE News interviewed vlogger Willy Kong about his “extraordinary” experience on board.

VICE News: Please tell me how you were able to join RBA’s flight?

Willy Kong: Royal Brunei (RB) has been running the “Dine & Fly” scenic flights since mid August 2020. It has been greatly advertised in Royal Brunei’s Instagram & Facebook page. In late August 2020, I found out that one of their “Dine & Fly” flight dates was on 20th September 2020 — my fiancé Lily’s birthday. So I decided to purchase the ticket as a birthday gift for her (and for myself Haha). We got the Economy Class which costs B$149 ($110 USD) per person. They do sell the Business Class seat as well at B$199 per person. However, the Business class seats were all sold out, even before September 2020.

What was your reaction when you first heard about this kind of service?

As an aviation enthusiast and vlogger myself, anything about flying excites me. For a lot of people, they may feel that getting onto a plane is just to bring you from Point A to Point B. For me, being on a plane is actually one of the most exciting parts of the experience because that is where it all begins. The last time I was on a plane was in February 2020 when I attended a friend’s wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. So when this 85-minute “Dine & Fly” scenic flight experience was opened to general booking in late August 2020, the itch to travel again kicks in — even if it’s just being on a plane again and travelling to “nowhere”.

How do you feel about being grounded for nearly half a year?

I have a motto in life since I started working — which is to bring my family to travel to another country for holidays at least once a year. When Brunei reported its first Covid-19 case back in March 2020 and the Brunei Government stepped up its travel restrictions, I felt so downhearted thinking that I might never have a chance to get on a plane again for a very long time. As there were still some flights flying in and out Brunei over the past few months, there were times where I just looked up to the sky hoping that one day, I can get on a plane again — even if it’s just flying around Brunei.

Willy and his fiancé Lily were allowed to tour the cockpit to personally meet the captain and first officer of the flight. Photo supplied

What travel plans were cancelled because of the pandemic?

My fiancé and I planned to do our pre-wedding photoshoots this year outside Brunei but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. As of now we have delayed our plan until we are all safe to travel again (which will then be called “post-wedding” photoshoots Haha!)

How was your experience with RBA?

Experience with RB was great! I would proudly say that it has been an honor to once again experience the lovely hospitality of what we called “authentic Bruneian service” from the RB Dine & Fly flight cabin crew on 20th September 2020.

I was telling myself not to put my hopes too high to prevent myself from any disappointments. However, upon setting foot in the Brunei International Airport for the first time in seven months, although it did feel a little bit different with social-distancing protocols in place, the experience was extremely enlivening. My fiancé and I were greeted by the airport staff at the Premium Check-In Counter and just like normal flights, they scanned our passports and printed two boarding passes each for us. Checking in was fast and efficient because hey, no luggage. Haha!

Royal Brunei Airlines served passengers with an inflight food version of Nasi Ayam (chicken rice meal). Photo supplied

After going through customs, we arrived at the boarding gate where we had to hold our passports with one hand and the boarding pass with the other hand to show the RB personnel at the boarding gate. We were asked to scan the boarding pass ourselves. Looking through the boarding gate windows, that sight of the Airbus A320 was stunning! That was when it struck me once again that we’re actually gonna get on a plane and fly around.

Upon boarding the flight we were greeted by the cabin crew and as usual, were guided to our seats. That was when the captain’s voice came through the speaker with welcome and safety announcements and everything felt so nostalgic.

At 10:05 a.m, the plane touched the runway and took off from Brunei International Airport, and the 85 minutes “Dine & Fly” flight over Brunei began. We reached a cruising altitude of 11,000 feet above the ground and were served the “uniquely Bruneian” menu: Nasi Lemak with Ayam Goreng [a fragrant rice and chicken combo] for brunch and some chocolates for dessert.

That was when the captain’s voice once again came through the speaker tour guiding us throughout the whole journey over Brunei’s pristine rainforest, Miri, Mulu, Kota Kinabalu, Pulau Muara Besar, and also the magnificent view of the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien (SOAS) Bridge — the longest bridge in Southeast Asia at just 2,000ft above the ground before heading back to Brunei International Airport.

There were a lot of very interesting experience throughout the 85-minute flight. Ten minutes after the meal is served, the Happy Birthday song came through the cabin speakers and my fiancé’s name was mentioned by the captain wishing her a very happy birthday, and one of the cabin crew came towards our seats and handed my fiancé a birthday gift bag.

What surprised us the most was 20 minutes before touching down, a cabin crew member came towards our seats and handed my fiancé two pieces of RB’s personalized postcard signed by the two captains of the flight wishing her a happy birthday!

Upon touching down, the familiar “welcome home” announcement once again came through the cabin speakers and we were also told by the captain that the flight we are in has actually been blessed with the most amazing and clearest weather thus far so we could enjoy the views below us clearly.

His fiancé Lily received cards signed by the pilots after she was greeted on the plane’s PA system. Photo supplied

When everyone began to leave the airplane, my fiancé and I were given the honor to visit the cockpit and to sit in their seats. As someone who never entered a cockpit before, I could see the amazement in my fiancé eyes and that is something that I really appreciate the RB crew did for us.

Some people find flights to nowhere ridiculous. What do you think about this reaction?

I understand that some people may have a different opinion about this and ask why are we doing this in the midst of the pandemic. What I would like to point out is that it is our responsibility to stay safe and to follow all the guidelines given by the authorities regardless of where we are. The cabin crew has done their part and we shall do our part to keep each other safe.

RB “Dine and Fly” may look ridiculous to some people because you’re basically flying above your home country, but if only you could experience this yourself, I am sure you’d have a change of heart because it’ll allow you to see your home in a new way.

Usually you don’t really know where you are exactly when you are in the plane flying from point A to point B, so it was an extraordinary experience to have the captain of the flight “tour-guiding” us in our home country and Malaysia.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity