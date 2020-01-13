What It’s Like to Be the Florida Man Who Got Arrested Over Doughnut Glaze

In December 2015, Florida man Daniel Rushing made headlines nationwide when he was arrested with possession of methamphetamine. After Rushing was pulled over for speeding, an officer searched his car, at which point she found crystals on the floorboard that tested positive for amphetamines using a field test kit.

There was one a problem, however: according to Rushing, who claimed to have never even smoked a cigarette in his life, those crystals were really just doughnut glaze—from a Krispy Kreme doughnut, to be precise. Now, Rushing says he’s known as “the Krispy Kreme guy,” or even “Mr. Meth.”

It’s a story that seems oddly fitting for Florida, where a Jacksonville local was once arrested for playing guitar on the Fourth of July and man from Lake City was arrested over a bumper sticker that said “I Eat Ass.” The VICE series WTFlorida dives into these stories and more, and for the first episode of season two, VICE went to Orlando to catch up with Rushing about life after Doughnutgate. Watch this episode of WTFlorida at the top of the page.