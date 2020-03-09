What It’s Like to Be the Only Person on Earth

This article appears in VICE Magazine’s Stupid Issue, which is dedicated to the entertaining, goofy, and just plain dumb. It features stories celebrating ridiculous ideas, trends, and products; pieces arguing that unabashed stupidity can be a great part of life; and articles calling out the bad side of stupidity. Click HERE to subscribe to the print edition.

Let’s face it: Photography is fucking boring. I came to this conclusion after my first year studying it. But when I started messing around with my images and stopped caring about the “rules,” it became exciting again.

The following images are inspired by a children’s book I used to read growing up in Iceland called Palli var einn í heiminum (Paul Is Alone in the World). It’s about a little boy who’s so selfish, he wishes he was all alone in the world, and one day he wakes up and he is. The idea of me being the only person on earth—that the world could fully revolve around me and my appearance—is a ridiculous one. But it’s something I have thought about a lot over the past few years. In this series, I finally see what that could result in, which is basically the world of a dumb millennial.