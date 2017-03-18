What It’s Like to Cater a Sex Party

Welcome back to Restaurant Confessionals, where we talk to the unheard voices of the restaurant industry from both the front-of-house (FOH) and back-of-house (BOH) about what really goes on behind the scenes at your favorite establishments.

I’m a food artist and chef. I do food consultancy, food installations, and catering for parties—a lot of VIP and erotic parties. I love to play with food.

Videos by VICE

When I first moved to New York, I signed up on a website called Kitchensurfing, where people hire you to come cook in their homes. There was this one guy who was my first and only customer, and he was well known for throwing these big parties in the underground scene in Brooklyn. At first, he would just hire me to come over and cook at his own little personal parties at home. He didn’t know that I was a famous chef back home—nobody at that time knew who I was—which is why I was so cheap at that time. Then he found out who I was and what I could do, so he started to invite me to do these huge parties, and I would cater the VIP room. In one of the VIP rooms I met another girl who throws burlesque parties, and she liked my work so she started to get me to do those parties. One thing led to another, and eventually I started catering a lot of what I’ll call “erotic parties.”

For most people, the things I have seen would be really crazy, but because I have so seen so many crazy things all around the world, I’m used to it: There are a lot of naked people flying, fire dancing, and a lot of sexuality.

I will say there was one thing I saw recently that blew my mind. I did a New Year’s event at a spa, and there was this tantric massage workshop where there was a sex instructor and he instructed us—literally—how to do a tantric vagina massage. I’d been to Thailand and learned these things, so I thought, ‘What’s going to be new?” But he was so detailed and instructive, by only touching this naked girl on the exterior, she was getting off for 45 straight minutes, so this for me was the craziest thing I have seen at a party I catered. I learned a lot about my body. I wish all of humanity had the chance to see this.

READ MORE: I Once Got a Blowjob While Working the Line

When I cater these parties, I try to give some sensual ideas, like people feeding each other, getting dirty, licking each other, and licking their hands. It depends on the party whether I want to be elegant or dirty or fresh.

I love how in these parties you usually have very beautiful, hot, naked girls serving your food, and I love them to feed people. I love to use raw oysters; I find it very sexy—the raw texture you feel in your mouth makes more sense if you have a beautiful naked woman serving it to you. It’s a different experience.

I like to use the food as another sensation. You are already in a party with nice music, all the girls around, and you drink and maybe you smell something nice, but you have to taste also—not only taste, but you need to change the chemistry in your body.

I really like to play with the chemistry of people. I always use some aphrodisiac ingredients. I use a lot of maca these days—it’s from Peru, and I discovered it on my latest travels. I do a lot of chocolate, and in the chocolate I use bee pollen and cayenne pepper.

They say cacao is the new party drug. I make nice, beautiful raw chocolate, and I use coconut sugar, so it’s all vegan and healthy, and it gives you power instead of fake sugar that makes you feel full after. In these erotic parties, we also like to use the body as a plate.

I once also made a photoshoot of aphrodisiac food for a magazine. For example, I made oyster soup and ‘plated it’ in the crevice between the neck and the clavicle. They were all closeup macro shots of amuse-bouches, so you don’t understand which part of the body you’re seeing.

I am a chef, but i’m an artist. I see the world very, very different than a chef.

-As told to Brad Cohen.