What It’s Like to Design a Historical Strategy Game in Early Access

Rob has invited Leyla and Soren Johnson, CEO and Design Director at Mohawk Games respectively, onto Waypoint Radio this week. The two discuss Soren’s period at Firaxis as lead designer on Civilization IV and Leyla’s time in the State Department, before transitioning into running their own studio and creating games alongside a dedicated fanbase in early access.

They also chat about their 4X game Old World and its new expansion, Heroes of the Aegean, and trying their best to design from different historical perspectives that people might not expect.

