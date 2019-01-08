My First Day Working on Set for a Custom Fetish Video

VICE’s Taji Ameen landed a job as a Production Assistant for Anatomik Media, a custom fetish video company which produces fully personalized videos curated to the fantasy of one private client.

His first day of work was on a production entitled “Birthday Party Massacre”, a video made to satisfy a client’s unique desires including feet, stockings, sploshing, destruction, humiliation and inflatables.

Videos by VICE

Taji was on hand to complete various tasks and responsibilities from collecting cakes, to assisting star of the film Casey Calvert and her fellow performers, to picking up the aftermath.