What It’s Really Like to Fight for the Islamic State

VICE News has obtained footage taken from the headcam of an Islamic State (IS) fighter who died in March while battling Kurdish peshmerga troops in northern Iraq. The clash took place about 30 miles north of Mosul.

Unlike IS propaganda, which often presents sweeping battlefield victories, the video shows chaos, panic, and the fighters retreating.

VICE News shows the grim reality of an IS foot soldier.

