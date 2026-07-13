What July’s Minor Grand Trine Means for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

According to astrologers, this month is the peak of a massive spiritual awakening—one that’s been brewing for years.

“To call the astrology of July 2026 ‘life-changing’ would be an understatement,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “The planets Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are perfecting two 60-degree sextiles and one 120-degree trine, forming what we call a Minor Grand Trine at 4 degrees of Gemini, Aries, and Aquarius, respectively.”

Videos by VICE

While you might feel beaten down by the current Mercury Retrograde, don’t turn a blind eye to this rare trine, which occurs from July 7 through July 31.

What Is a Minor Grand Trine?

A Minor Grand Trine is an astrological pattern involving three planets connected by one trine (120°) and two sextiles (60°).

“When planets connect by exact degree, they lock into powerful conversations. These three planets—Uranus, Neptune and Pluto—are having one major chat of the sort that only occurs once or twice a century,” says Tate. “Pluto and Uranus change and deconstruct systems, while Neptune provides the dream and philosophical framework for guiding the collective evolution. Things are likely going to be confusing before we find clarity amidst the chaos of change.”

According to Tate, this alignment has been forming for the last few years. This month, however, it’s reaching its peak.

“We have been feeling the social change building since the end of lockdowns, when these outer planet transits began to form in 2022,” she explains. “They are peaking now, this very month of July, so expect things to feel sort of ‘fever pitch’!”

And don’t expect this energy to end anytime soon.

“In 2027, the Minor Grand Trine aspect will be operative from February to August, and again from mid-December through the turn of the year, with the strongest recurrence in alignment happening in June of 2027,” Tate says.

How to Navigate This Alignment

This trine will bring powerful energy, and it’s important to channel it appropriately. Astrologers believe it brings opportunities and alignment to our lives.

“Think of Neptune’s midpoint activation in this aspect as your cosmic inflection point,” says Tate. “Spend time creating a deep and personal vision for the future. Simplify. Maximize. Cut through spiritual materialism.”

This is a great time to fuel your purpose and trust that everything will fall into place for you.

“Find your why and the how will come,” Tate assures. “2026-7 is the ideal moment to make courageous, progressive moves in your life, business and relationships. This is a cosmic invitation to realign with your purpose, ethics, and mission. Now more than ever, we have to live in hope.”

3 Signs Most Impacted

While everyone will experience the energy and positivity of this trine, some signs will feel it more than others.

“All of us have the signs of Aries, Gemini and Aquarius in our charts, so we will all be majorly impacted by this transformative Minor Grand Trine transit, but nobody will be feeling it more than those three signs themselves,” says Tate.

1. Aries

Aries, it’s time to show up exactly as you are—no filter, no shame.

“The world needs your courage now more than ever,” Tate says. “Be yourself and don’t apologize!”

2. Gemini

Gemini, use your philosophical, open mind to your advantage during this time.

“The collective requires your creativity,” Tate reveals. “Speak change with intention!”

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, your philanthropic spirit is needed now more than ever.

“Everybody matters, but not everybody has the same access to resources,” says Tate. “Use your platform to its highest ends!”