What July’s New Moon in Cancer Means for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

On July 14, in the midst of a chaotic and emotional Mercury Retrograde, we will be experiencing a powerful new moon in Cancer. According to astrologers, this lunation offers an opportunity to set intentions and release strong emotions, especially regarding our closest relationships and personal roots.

The new moon will take place at 5:43 a.m. EST, but we might feel its effects for a few days before and after. Additionally, some zodiac signs and placements will experience it more intensely than others.

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Wondering what’s in store for you? Let’s dive in.

What to Expect From the New Moon in Cancer

The new moon in Cancer might trigger some heightened emotions, but it might also bring a sense of comfort and support. Remember: this isn’t a bad thing. Rather, it’s an opportunity to process and move through unresolved or complex feelings, so you can finally move forward with peace of mind.

“The moon is at home in the sign of Cancer, so there will be no difficulties feeling our feelings,” says Astrologer Kate Hubbard, aka kateastrology on TikTok.

With Cancer being a nurturing sign, you might feel more open to exploring your emotions and practicing self-care in the process—which is necessary, considering we’re also in the middle of a Mercury Retrograde in the sensitive water sign.

“This new moon is conjunct with the Cancer Mercury retrograde currently happening (ending on July 23rd),” Hubbard points out. “This conjunction brings a blast from the past, waves of nostalgia, sentiment, and revisiting anything with loose ends or that wasn’t thoroughly evaluated before when it comes to our privacy, our family, our roots, close relationships, and our relationship with the past.”

That situationship that never gave you closure? You might just hear from them during this time. The best friend who faded from your life without a conversation? Perhaps they’ll open communication with you again. The ex who shattered your heart many moons ago? Maybe they’re finally feeling the weight of your loss—and the guilt of their own betrayal.

Expect to hear from people you never thought you’d speak to again, but don’t be too quick to give in to urges or forgive and forget. Closure does not mean reconnection.

“This new moon seems to be a final chance to let something go, which in turn gives us a new start and room for beginnings and clarity,” Hubbard says. “Don’t be surprised if someone from the past reaches out during this time looking for closure, or you may be the one doing so.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Cancer New Moon

While this new moon will impact everyone, some zodiac signs will feel it more intensely than others, with major Cancer placements being the most obvious.

“This new moon is specifically highlighting Cancer suns, moons, risings, or Venus, making them the main characters,” says Hubbard.

However, Cancer isn’t the only star of the show. The other three cardinal signs—Aries, Capricorn, and Libra—will also learn why they might feel stuck or stagnant, and ways they’re holding themselves back.

“If you have 18-22 degree placements in Aries, Capricorn, or Libra, this new moon could show a point of tension that still needs resolving.”

And, of course, the other two water signs of Scorpio and Pisces are in for some emotional support and release.

“If you have 18-22 degree placements in Scorpio or Pisces, this new moon will feel supportive for you in a final letting go,” Hubbard says.