What Kind of Monster Would Steal the World’s Most Expensive Cheese Slicer?

In the world of food-related capers, there are as many highs as there are lows. Take, for instance, the man who stole more than 100 gumball machines from the Bronx, or the meat thief who—as he was being arrested for tucking four rib-eye steaks beneath his waistband—was discovered to have stashed an entire mesquite-smoked, split-style brisket in his pants.

Just last year saw the Lufthansa Heist of beer thefts, in which bandits in the German town of Krefeld broke into a warehouse and stole ten truckloads of beer, amounting to 300,000 liters—or about 141,500 six-packs.

Videos by VICE

But the latest caper from Amsterdam might even top all of that: the world’s most expensive cheese slicer has gone missing.

Photo courtesy of Boska Holland.

De Telegraaf

And we’re not talking some schmancy slicer you might regrettably purchase with a stupidly expensive marble cheeseboard set for your miserable attempts at grown-up dinner parties. (Face it: If you think you need one of those, you might as well just give up now and return to the Two-Buck Chuck and Cheez Whiz of your youth.) We’re talking about an implement for slicing congealed cow juice that’s worth 25,000 euros.

According to Dutch-language daily , the crime went down at the Amsterdam Cheese Museum near the Prinsengracht canal. The slicer, which is encrusted with 200 diamonds and was crafted by Argentine designer Rodrigo Otazu, was loaned to the museum by housewares brand Boska Holland in 2007. Here’s the big unveiling of a kitchen utensil that’s worth more than most Americans spend on their weddings, at which they typically receive at least one cheese slicer:

A spokesperson from the museum told De Telegraaf that the slicer, which was encased in a locked glass vitrine as any diamond-encrusted cheese tool should be, disappeared on Saturday. For tips that lead to the successful recovery of the cheese slicer, the museum is offering a reward—in the form of the world’s largest fondue set.

“This is not an April Fool’s Joke,” a spokeswoman for Boska Holland told the paper.