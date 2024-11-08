‘What Lies in the Multiverse’: A Hidden Indie Gem 

Before I get into this, I used to work for Untold Tales, the publisher of What Lies in the Multiverse. I spent 9 months with them this year after playing this game two and a half years ago. At some point, I’ll get to that story. Because this game is directly responsible for that job and me eventually writing for Waypoint.

I saw a trailer for What Lies in the Multiverse back then and immediately fell in love with the art style and humor. I was lucky enough to get a review code and dove right in. It’s a story driven puzzle-platformer that took me about 7 hours to complete.

Videos by VICE

This is a game that while short, packed a huge narrative punch. I was going through a lot at this point in my life, and the story really hit home for me. It is without a doubt, one of the most impactful narratives I’ve ever experienced.

MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Screenshot: Untold Tales

One of my favorite things about this game is that it leans into the multiverse as a part of its story. The character you control is just known as The Kid. After he gets sucked into another world, he meets Everett. He’s a mysterious character with a clearly checkered past and the ability to move between universes.

I won’t go into the story much because I really do want anyone reading this to give it a shot and experience it for themselves. But this game does tackle depression and what it’s like for all parties involved in a way that is about as accurate as it gets.

Outside of the more serious aspects of the story, this is a genuinely hilarious game. The writing, the cartoon like cutaway gags, and even the multiverse traversal itself all come together to form one of the funniest games I’ve played.

PLAY MORE INDIES

This game is one that I point to whenever I get asked for a recommendation. The first time Dwayne and I ever spoke to each other on a video call, I told him to get it. It’s a must play for anyone who loves indie games, and weird games in general. And as an aside, it has one of my favorite soundtracks in gaming. I have it saved to my phone, and I listen to it when I write.

I love indie games but specifically ones like What Lies in the Multiverse. Games that creatively find ways to tell their story and take chances with narrative. It’s games like these that push the industry forward and inspire others to take chances. It definitely did that for me.