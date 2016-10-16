What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/16

I’m freezing. I regret every comment I made about the Summer being too hot because I’m freezing. See this is what happens when you live in New York City and have seasons: you forget the weather patterns. Every season without fail. Anyway, this was a good week for Instagram. So here’s some cool shit to look at from our favorite (and not favorite) artists. Enjoy.

Banks

I got boys in Atlanta @lifeofdesiigner

A photo posted by BANKS (@hernameisbanks) on Oct 13, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT



Banks looks pleasantly horrified in this photo with Desiigner, but more importantly I thought Desiigner was in his underwear for a second.

Videos by VICE

T.I.

Been had da juice…. TBT

A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 13, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT



Everything about this photo of Tip is amazing. The lowrider bike, the suit, the lilac turtleneck. The cigarette! OMG. Or wait is that a toothpick? Who cares, he’s fly.

Alicia Keys

#InternationalDayOfTheGirl All day. Every day. I love this shirt! Getting one for every girl I know to celebrate the brilliance of us AND all sales of this new @WeAreHereMovement shirt support @GirlRisingOfficial for the next 24 hours! #LinkInBio to check it! #dogoodandlookgood

A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Oct 11, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT



#ImWithHer

Gucci Mane

#TrapGod!!!!!!!!

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 10, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT



If seeing Gucci in Parisian couture doesn’t make you smile then you obviously have nothing going for you.

Jenny Lewis

by @belovedexile godspeed keep the lighthouse in sight

A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:48am PDT



This is yet another Jenny Lewis face appreciation post.

Courtney Love

what a night! love this epic trio @krisjenner @derekblasberg #pfw #paris

A photo posted by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Oct 9, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT



So Cameron Diaz hangs out with Kris Jenner now? Wait, that’s Courtney Love. What the hell is going on?

Rick Ross

Few laughs at @ Newnan @wingstop yesterday.

A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Oct 10, 2016 at 9:58am PDT



The look on this baby’s face is priceless. That kid is signing to MMG tomorrow.

Nina Sky

Twinning is winning

A photo posted by Nina Sky | Nicole and Natalie (@yourfavoritetwins) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:28am PDT



Our favorite twins are giving us Springtime Goals in the Autumn. Nicole’s pants though [insert flame emoji].

Prodigy

With @iamjojo at #Commissarykitchen party her new album #Madlove dropping tomorrow make sure to get it!

A photo posted by Prodigy MobbDeep (@prodigymobbdeep) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:45am PDT



Posting because this photo was taken at the release party of my book with Prodigy called Commissary Kitchen. Btw JoJo’s album Mad Love is out now, and I don’t care if you have a problem with my shameless plugs.

Drake

Too mix up in drama to free my mind but I’m praying for you even in your darkest times.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 11, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT



Welp. Emo Drake returneth.

Diplo

Goes to one emo concert

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Oct 11, 2016 at 7:44pm PDT



And Emo Diplo apparenty…

Madonna

Yesterday was Hard…,,,,………..but Hunger is the Best Sauce.

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:24am PDT



That awkward moment when you realize Madonna is just like you.

Young M.A.

“A wise man told me wise up.. said even when ya head down always keep ya eyes up”… #PAIN ( @apiecebyguy )

A photo posted by Young M.A Official (@hennynhoes) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:40am PDT



Young M.A. is taking the Canadian Tux to the swaggiest levels ever. Are we still using the word “swaggy” though? Can someone clarify for me?

Robert Schwartzman

hitting the road on the @rooney US tour starting Wednesday in Austin tx. check the dates for a city nearest you www.rooneymusic.com/shows

A video posted by Robert Schwartzman (@robertschwartzman) on Oct 10, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT



This was weird, but I love Rooney.

Big Boi

#TBT @pitfallkennels_lilbrotha

A photo posted by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:40am PDT



Best #TBT ever from Big Boi even though he shouted out the dog and not 3Stacks.

Kathy Iandoli’s entire social media is named in Andre3000’s honor. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.