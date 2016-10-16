What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/16

I’m freezing. I regret every comment I made about the Summer being too hot because I’m freezing. See this is what happens when you live in New York City and have seasons: you forget the weather patterns. Every season without fail. Anyway, this was a good week for Instagram. So here’s some cool shit to look at from our favorite (and not favorite) artists. Enjoy.
Banks
Banks looks pleasantly horrified in this photo with Desiigner, but more importantly I thought Desiigner was in his underwear for a second.
T.I.
Everything about this photo of Tip is amazing. The lowrider bike, the suit, the lilac turtleneck. The cigarette! OMG. Or wait is that a toothpick? Who cares, he’s fly.
Alicia Keys
#ImWithHer
Gucci Mane
If seeing Gucci in Parisian couture doesn’t make you smile then you obviously have nothing going for you.
Jenny Lewis
This is yet another Jenny Lewis face appreciation post.
Courtney Love
So Cameron Diaz hangs out with Kris Jenner now? Wait, that’s Courtney Love. What the hell is going on?
Rick Ross
The look on this baby’s face is priceless. That kid is signing to MMG tomorrow.
Nina Sky
Our favorite twins are giving us Springtime Goals in the Autumn. Nicole’s pants though [insert flame emoji].
Prodigy
Posting because this photo was taken at the release party of my book with Prodigy called Commissary Kitchen. Btw JoJo’s album Mad Love is out now, and I don’t care if you have a problem with my shameless plugs.
Drake
Welp. Emo Drake returneth.
Diplo
And Emo Diplo apparenty…
Madonna
That awkward moment when you realize Madonna is just like you.
Young M.A.
Young M.A. is taking the Canadian Tux to the swaggiest levels ever. Are we still using the word “swaggy” though? Can someone clarify for me?
Robert Schwartzman
This was weird, but I love Rooney.
Big Boi
Best #TBT ever from Big Boi even though he shouted out the dog and not 3Stacks.
Kathy Iandoli’s entire social media is named in Andre3000’s honor. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.