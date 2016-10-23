What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/23

This will be my last intro about the weather because even I am over my complaining. But I will say this: last week I was freezing, this week I was sweating, and now my sinuses are all fucked up in the game. You know what else was fucked up in the game? Instagram this week. We got a little political, a little fashionable, a little WTF-able. Check it all out.

Nicki Minaj

I quoted her in my HS YEARBOOK!!!!! Like

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:47pm PDT



This happened last weekend, but I don’t live on your watch. Besides, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj meeting made me shed so many tears I literally can’t even…

Jeezy

Datway! #SnowSeason #TD3 10.28.16

A photo posted by @jeezy on Oct 17, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT



Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne are having fun, despite Weezy’s middle fingers up. Sidebar: Can 2 Chainz finally send me one of those CE0,000,000 shirts already?

Rihanna

when you don’t show up to the office for #BossAppreciationDay #TheCorp #FentyCorp #piñata #FiredThemAll

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 17, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT



Really into this Rihanna piñata and her “Bitch, please” bell.

Young Thug

EAT ME!!!

A photo posted by “”JEFFERY”” (@thuggerthugger1) on Oct 19, 2016 at 8:12pm PDT



Um, no thanks, I’m…full.

Nicki Minaj

Had to post another Nicki one, because her blast on Trump was epic. Can she release a song and stop teasing us on Twitter?

Lady Gaga

Thank you @goodmorningamerica & @michaelstrahan for a wonderful album release morning interview! You look good in pink baby!! #JoanneVibes

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 21, 2016 at 6:43am PDT



Who wore it better?

Taylor Swift

See you this weekend! @cota_official @f1 #USGP

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 18, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT



I have no idea why I enjoyed this as much as I did.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2016 at 10:15am PDT



Didn’t mean to post this photo right after, but I’mma let you finish Taylor…

Diplo

Last night in LA

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:29am PDT



Another day, another photo of Diplo jumping.

Rick Ross

#Buybacktheblock video set.. #BLACKBOTTLEBOYS

A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:51pm PDT



Rick Ross and Gucci Mane? OMG I thoroughly support this bromance!

Gucci Mane

I’m just ballin#Woptober

A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:42am PDT



Posting one more of La Flare because A) Woptober is almost over and B) I respect his gangster use of zippers here.

DJ Khaled

Ride wit me through the journey of more success !! More wins more blessings !!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 21, 2016 at 10:02am PDT



Why does Khaled look like his jet ski is stranded in the middle of the ocean because he lost the major key to drive it?

Diddy

#tbt @officialclubdiddy

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Oct 20, 2016 at 4:21am PDT



After Kanye’s rant against Jay Z this week, Diddy’s #TBT feels like perfect timing or the worst timing ever.

Jenny Lewis

chevy gal 4 life

A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on Oct 18, 2016 at 9:24am PDT



It’s like I want to take a week off from posting Jenny Lewis’ outfits, but then she posts some fabulousness like this and it’s like FUCK.

Shakira

~ To celebrate the new Dance Shakira fragrance, we’d like to see a Boomerang vid of your best moves. Send them using #DanceShakira! ~ Para celebrar el lanzamiento de la nueva fragancia de Shakira, Dance, nos encantaría ver videos Boomerang de sus mejores movimientos usando el hashtag #DanceShakira! ShakHQ

A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Oct 18, 2016 at 8:35am PDT



Update: Shakira is still doing that dance.

Ellie Goulding

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT



Ellie is dressed like the coolest looking bell in the history of bells.

Kathy Iandoli is re-reading The Bell Jar. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.