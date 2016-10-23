VICE
What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/23

This will be my last intro about the weather because even I am over my complaining. But I will say this: last week I was freezing, this week I was sweating, and now my sinuses are all fucked up in the game. You know what else was fucked up in the game? Instagram this week. We got a little political, a little fashionable, a little WTF-able. Check it all out.

Nicki Minaj

I quoted her in my HS YEARBOOK!!!!! Like
A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

This happened last weekend, but I don’t live on your watch. Besides, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj meeting made me shed so many tears I literally can’t even…

Jeezy

Datway! #SnowSeason #TD3 10.28.16
A photo posted by @jeezy on

Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne are having fun, despite Weezy’s middle fingers up. Sidebar: Can 2 Chainz finally send me one of those CE0,000,000 shirts already?

Rihanna

when you don’t show up to the office for #BossAppreciationDay #TheCorp #FentyCorp #piñata #FiredThemAll
A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Really into this Rihanna piñata and her “Bitch, please” bell.

Young Thug

EAT ME!!!
A photo posted by “”JEFFERY”” (@thuggerthugger1) on

Um, no thanks, I’m…full.

Nicki Minaj

Yo I’m cryin. Like this man really said “bad hombres” at a crucial debate while running for President of the USA!!!! And pronounced it as hambre like he hungry. Like I’m cracking up laughing so hard HAVE YALL EVER SEEN THE MOVIE “THE CAMPAIGN”?!!?!?! With Will Ferrell & Zach Galifianakis?!?! Pls watch that movie if u wanna cry laughin for 2 hours. In the movie, the craziest shit they do, keeps inadvertently moving them up in the polls!!!!! Donald is Will Ferrell in that movie y’all pls watch it if u haven’t seen it. And I don’t get high , but if u watch it when u high u will be on the FLOOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! its the clueless face that rlly has me laughing It’s as tho he really doesn’t know it’s bad. ~ on another note, I think Michelle should absolutely run in 8 years.
A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Had to post another Nicki one, because her blast on Trump was epic. Can she release a song and stop teasing us on Twitter?

Lady Gaga

Thank you @goodmorningamerica & @michaelstrahan for a wonderful album release morning interview! You look good in pink baby!! #JoanneVibes
A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Who wore it better?

Taylor Swift

See you this weekend! @cota_official @f1 #USGP
A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

I have no idea why I enjoyed this as much as I did.

Beyoncé

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Didn’t mean to post this photo right after, but I’mma let you finish Taylor…

Diplo

Last night in LA
A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

Another day, another photo of Diplo jumping.

Rick Ross

#Buybacktheblock video set.. #BLACKBOTTLEBOYS
A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on

Rick Ross and Gucci Mane? OMG I thoroughly support this bromance!

Gucci Mane

I’m just ballin#Woptober
A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Posting one more of La Flare because A) Woptober is almost over and B) I respect his gangster use of zippers here.

DJ Khaled

Ride wit me through the journey of more success !! More wins more blessings !!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation
A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Why does Khaled look like his jet ski is stranded in the middle of the ocean because he lost the major key to drive it?

Diddy

#tbt @officialclubdiddy
A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on

After Kanye’s rant against Jay Z this week, Diddy’s #TBT feels like perfect timing or the worst timing ever.

Jenny Lewis

chevy gal 4 life
A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on

It’s like I want to take a week off from posting Jenny Lewis’ outfits, but then she posts some fabulousness like this and it’s like FUCK.

Shakira

~ To celebrate the new Dance Shakira fragrance, we’d like to see a Boomerang vid of your best moves. Send them using #DanceShakira! ~ Para celebrar el lanzamiento de la nueva fragancia de Shakira, Dance, nos encantaría ver videos Boomerang de sus mejores movimientos usando el hashtag #DanceShakira! ShakHQ
A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

Update: Shakira is still doing that dance.

Ellie Goulding

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Ellie is dressed like the coolest looking bell in the history of bells.

Kathy Iandoli is re-reading The Bell Jar. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.

