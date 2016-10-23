What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/23

This will be my last intro about the weather because even I am over my complaining. But I will say this: last week I was freezing, this week I was sweating, and now my sinuses are all fucked up in the game. You know what else was fucked up in the game? Instagram this week. We got a little political, a little fashionable, a little WTF-able. Check it all out.
Nicki Minaj
This happened last weekend, but I don’t live on your watch. Besides, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj meeting made me shed so many tears I literally can’t even…
Jeezy
Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Lil Wayne are having fun, despite Weezy’s middle fingers up. Sidebar: Can 2 Chainz finally send me one of those CE0,000,000 shirts already?
Rihanna
Really into this Rihanna piñata and her “Bitch, please” bell.
Young Thug
Um, no thanks, I’m…full.
Nicki Minaj
Had to post another Nicki one, because her blast on Trump was epic. Can she release a song and stop teasing us on Twitter?
Lady Gaga
Who wore it better?
Taylor Swift
I have no idea why I enjoyed this as much as I did.
Beyoncé
Didn’t mean to post this photo right after, but I’mma let you finish Taylor…
Diplo
Another day, another photo of Diplo jumping.
Rick Ross
Rick Ross and Gucci Mane? OMG I thoroughly support this bromance!
Gucci Mane
Posting one more of La Flare because A) Woptober is almost over and B) I respect his gangster use of zippers here.
DJ Khaled
Why does Khaled look like his jet ski is stranded in the middle of the ocean because he lost the major key to drive it?
Diddy
After Kanye’s rant against Jay Z this week, Diddy’s #TBT feels like perfect timing or the worst timing ever.
Jenny Lewis
It’s like I want to take a week off from posting Jenny Lewis’ outfits, but then she posts some fabulousness like this and it’s like FUCK.
Shakira
Update: Shakira is still doing that dance.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie is dressed like the coolest looking bell in the history of bells.
Kathy Iandoli is re-reading The Bell Jar. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.