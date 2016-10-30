What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/30

So is this the part where I ask what everyone is going to be for Halloween? And then reply to every answer with an “Oh cool!” even though it’s like who gives a fuck? Let’s save the pleasantries and ride out the last few days of October staring at artists on Instagram instead. It’s still better than candy corn.
Lil Yachty
Yachty swears he doesn’t need hip-hop’s elders to help him out, but he’s not above biting them with the ol’ “my racks are my pretend phone” pose.
J-Lo
This is forever how I envision J-Lo in the Winter. She bodied the fur hood craze, and apparently still does to this day.
Adam Lambert and Katy Perry
So like, I’m not exactly sure what look Katy Perry is going for here, but it’s kind of like Liv Tyler in Empire Records meets leather bustier, amirite?
Alessia Cara
Pumpkin the cat interrupted Alessia Cara’s whole swag, but she didn’t write a bad Yelp review like that lady who tried to troll Bodega Cat.
Ashanti
YASSS g’head Ashanti!! You NAILED this Nicki Minaj costume!!!! Wait, that is what you’re doing here, right?
Christina Aguilera
Xtina has actually created Halloween costume goals here, right down to the disco ball between the legs.
Chris Brown
I want to say something snarky, but I’m actually really here for Chris Brown’s new look. Hopefully his personality will match it going forward, since here he looks like a sexy second-year law student who works part time at the University library.
DNCE
These are not Halloween costumes on DNCE, and I respect the fuck out of that fact.
Diplo
Diplo in an ESPRIT crew neck smoking a hookah in Beirut with that windswept hair feels like something out of Tears For Fears unreleased video. That was kind of a compliment by the way.
Nicki Minaj
Only Nicki can duct tape her nipples with crosses and look this fierce.
Drake
Drake is getting those last few moments out of his “OCTOBER” flannel. I feel him on that. By next month it’ll be “vintage” though.
Bebe Rexha
So for the first time since however long, I finally saw a pic of Bebe Rexha and didn’t think of Kylie Jenner. BUT, doesn’t this look like Kylie Jenner trying to be Bebe Rexha for Halloween? Damnit, I did it again.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J can go as herself in the ’90s for Halloween because she is ageless.
Kathy Iandoli is going to be someone who cares for Halloween. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.