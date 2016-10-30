What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/30

So is this the part where I ask what everyone is going to be for Halloween? And then reply to every answer with an “Oh cool!” even though it’s like who gives a fuck? Let’s save the pleasantries and ride out the last few days of October staring at artists on Instagram instead. It’s still better than candy corn.

Lil Yachty

I’m heem

A photo posted by KING BOAT (@lilyachty) on Oct 23, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

Yachty swears he doesn’t need hip-hop’s elders to help him out, but he’s not above biting them with the ol’ “my racks are my pretend phone” pose.

J-Lo

Fall but feels like winter

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

This is forever how I envision J-Lo in the Winter. She bodied the fur hood craze, and apparently still does to this day.​

Adam Lambert and Katy Perry

Happy Birthday @katyperry !! :)

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

So like, I’m not exactly sure what look Katy Perry is going for here, but it’s kind of like Liv Tyler in Empire Records meets leather bustier, amirite?

Alessia Cara

minding my own business at a radio station and this cat jumps on me without even asking. rude but I guess she was ok. we named her pumpkin. thanks @hits973

A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:17pm PDT

Pumpkin the cat interrupted Alessia Cara’s whole swag, but she didn’t write a bad Yelp review like that lady who tried to troll Bodega Cat.

Ashanti

When u like it a lil gritty…

A photo posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:28pm PDT

YASSS g’head Ashanti!! You NAILED this Nicki Minaj costume!!!! Wait, that is what you’re doing here, right?

Christina Aguilera

GUYS!! You got Telepathy on the @billboard dance club charts. I got you & you got me… #telepathy

A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

Xtina has actually created Halloween costume goals here, right down to the disco ball between the legs.

Chris Brown



I want to say something snarky, but I’m actually really here for Chris Brown’s new look. Hopefully his personality will match it going forward, since here he looks like a sexy second-year law student who works part time at the University library.

DNCE



These are not Halloween costumes on DNCE, and I respect the fuck out of that fact.

Diplo

Beirut tonigh

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Oct 26, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Diplo in an ESPRIT crew neck smoking a hookah in Beirut with that windswept hair feels like something out of Tears For Fears unreleased video. That was kind of a compliment by the way.

Nicki Minaj



Only Nicki can duct tape her nipples with crosses and look this fierce.

Drake

Yiy Change

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 26, 2016 at 1:46pm PDT

Drake is getting those last few moments out of his “OCTOBER” flannel. I feel him on that. By next month it’ll be “vintage” though.

Bebe Rexha



So for the first time since however long, I finally saw a pic of Bebe Rexha and didn’t think of Kylie Jenner. BUT, doesn’t this look like Kylie Jenner trying to be Bebe Rexha for Halloween? Damnit, I did it again. ​

Mary J. Blige

Oslo, Norway I can’t wait to see you tonight !! @carverguru

A photo posted by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

Mary J can go as herself in the ’90s for Halloween because she is ageless.

