What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/9

Sorry, I’m in the fetal position over the Beyoncé concert, so I really can’t do anything at the moment except for show you Instagram photos and maybe try to comment. I don’t have it in me to be witty though because I’m too busy swimming in lemonade. Wait, I guess that was witty right? A little bit? Anyway, check out the IG selects for this week.

The Weeknd



A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Oct 5, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding managed to sum up on stage those weekend goals that we never really achieve, nah mean?



Chris Brown

I love everything that’s happening here. First, Chris Brown and French Montana are dressed like they’re headed to a NASCAR race when we know damn well they don’t #sport. Next, Breezy has his foot directly on the face of the Dragon Ball Z embossed hood of his Ferrari like “Yeah fuckers I draw on my expensive car AND I step on it. Come at me bruh!”

Rihanna

I’m here for this new Rih look. Bring it on.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love and Frances Bean are giving us #ChanelGoals while simultaneously looking like they don’t give a single fuck about Chanel.

Fetty Wap

If you don’t have one friendship in your life like Fetty and Monty, then chances are when your best friend becomes a famous rapper you’ll be watching them on TV instead of standing with them on stage. Damn, that should be one of those inspirational memes.

JoJo

The décor of the room, the coolness of the photo subject. I sound like I know what I’m talking about, when all I really want to say is “Fuck, how does JoJo always look so badass?” Sidebar, can someone get me that camo Rap-Up jacket? K thanks.

Nicki Minaj

Even when she’s in bed and just woke up, Nicki Minaj looks better than most people on this planet. Then again, who else wakes up in flawless mascara?

Future

Hey look! It’s Future, guys! Giving us that “I just lit the stage up and I’m so beat I need to hide under my tour towel.” Either that or he just got out of the gym.

T.I.

OMG LOOK AT YOUNG CLIFFORD HARRIS. And the silver caps? Aw man.

Nina Sky

How do Nina Sky manage to turn every photo of themselves into a modern art painting? And why won’t Nicole just give me that orange bomber jacket already?

DJ Khaled

I want to be as rich as DJ Khaled one day so that I too can wear sweatpants to business meetings. I’m not even being facetious; this is a life goal if I’ve ever seen one.



Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis is dressed like she’s headed to a Sunday afternoon baby shower, but I still support her and this look.

Rick Ross

Didn’t mean to double up on Khaled, but he and Rick Ross look so confused here, how can you not post this pic? They’re both like, “Eh? What? Hold this bottle? Fuck it. Fine.” Sidebar: Khaled with the Goyard blouse buttoned down though [insert fire emoji].

Drake

Get better soon Drake! You’ll be back to thirst-trapping in no time!​

Kathy Iandoli is patiently waiting for Drake to start thirst trapping on Instagram again. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.