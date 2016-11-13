What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 11/13

Hopefully this week has sucked for you, and if it hasn’t then you’ve got some explaining to do. But I’m gonna take a giant L on discussing politics and present this week’s Instagram pics from artists. Unless of course they bring up politics—then I can start ranting again.

JoJo

A work of art next to a naked man in a frame.

French Montana

Does anyone else feel like French is getting way too comfy in that scary wig or is it just me?

Destiny’s Child

DC3 doing the #MannequinChallenge in couture? To the tune of Lauryn Hill no less? Sign me up.

Iggy Azalea

Um, can we all discuss this?

French Montana

This too.

Cam’Ron

No comment on Cam’s caption, but I’m gonna miss HRC’s pantsuit.

Alicia Keys

#StillWithHer *single tear*

John Legend

John and Chrissy’s baby (since apparently they’re my friends) is so cute. I needed to see this after this week.

Fat Joe

#RIPBigPun

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars in that mustache looks just like the men on OKCupid who try to holler at me. Ugh.

J-Lo

My face after seeing the election results.

Erykah Badu

Badu gives zero fucks in this picture, yet she still looks fierce.

Young Thug

Look at Young Thug STYLIN’. G’head!!!

Bebe Rexha

Same, Kylie. Same.

Lil Yachty

Yachty is looking fresh in this photo, Mickey Mouse and all. I don’t care if you disagree.

Brandy

I love Brandy and this photo, but is it really a part of the #MannequinChallenge without a video and Rae Sremmurd?

Kathy Iandoli also participated in the #MannequinChallenge. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.