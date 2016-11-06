What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 11/6

Listen, you might be annoyed with the column this week, because we post over the weekend and Halloween was on a Monday so NOW artists are sharing their “look how fucking cool I am” costumes, and I am such a sucker for “look how fucking cool I am” costumes, so now I feel like I have to post them ALL. Okay I won’t post them all, but you’re gonna see some and I don’t care what you think about that. Yay for next week’s column when we’re either celebrating or mourning this election. Ugh.
Nas
So for Halloween, Nas was King Selassie. Let’s all marvel at the accuracy of his uniform and how amazing he looks with a beard *insert any applicable thirst trappy emoji*
JoJo
This isn’t Halloween-related, but I just want to say if JoJo formed a cult, I’d join it.
Diddy
OKAY DIDDY! I was with him until I realized his cushioned six-pack starts at his breasts and that’s not accurate. This costume is so loud I couldn’t even hear that promotional bottle of Deleon Tequila. #productplacementfail
Vic Mensa
Vic wins Halloween and my heart for his Prince “Purple Rain” costume. Oh. My. God.
Alessia Cara
STOP. Why does Alessia Cara look so adorable as a greaser and holding that cigarette? SHE BETTER NOT BE SMOKING IT. #smokingkills
Jidenna
Jidenna returned the favor from last year and was The Game for Halloween. It’s not accurate without the #meatprint though.
Ellie Goulding
For my Halloween Half-Time show, I present to you Ellie Goulding holding a bandaged teddy bear.
Young M.A
Oh and also Young M.A. hanging out with Trina. Okay so that makes Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Lil Kim, and Trina who have all co-signed M.A Where’s Lauryn at?
J-Lo
BRB I can’t continue this column without going to the gym. I should put down this donut first though.
Beyoncé
Okay, back to Halloween. STAHP look at my family!
Monty
Wait, Remy Boy Monty shut down all Halloween catch up posts with the cutest Pluto costume in all of history.
Demi Lovato
This is a good look for Demi.
French Montana
French and his unreasonably tiny bottled beverage agree.
DNCE
If you don’t respect the fucking gangster of Jinjoo Deville by now, then I really have no words for you.
Bebe Rexha
I want this Adidas outfit, and I will refrain from saying I should ask Kylie Jenner for it.
Lil Yachty
Yachty is the new face of Urban Outfitters and Nautica’s Capsule Collection. It’s like 1996 meets 2016 without a DeLorean.
