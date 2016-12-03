What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 12/3

Hey! Reporting live from Miami’s Art Basel where everyone thinks they know art until they actually get to Art Basel and realize they know nothing at all. Oh, I’m sorry, that’s just me. So while I sit and try to be artsy as fuck, I’ll refrain from showing anything too “cerebral” from our favorite artists over Instagram this week. That is the word right? Cerebral. I have no idea, but here are some flicks shared on the ‘Gram from artists we love, artists we hate, and artists we love to hate.

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa is just all around amazing, showing his support at Standing Rock. He’s also managed to somehow looking incredibly stylish on that horse in his camo, keffiyeh scarf, and distressed jeans. This whole photo both impresses me and warms my cold heart.

Videos by VICE

Nicki Minaj

I never look this good boarding a flight. I’m always in sweatpants and a scrunchie and look like I’m late for my Pre-Cal study group at the Quad.

JoJo

JoJo on a swing wearing a t-shirt of Thelonious Monk playing ping pong is officially my new favorite image within an image.

Diplo

Diplo at a frat house…just as God intended.

DJ Khaled

May we all love our children and future children the way DJ Khaled loves his. No forreal, I’m being shockingly sentimental here.

Game

Game is out here living life in his ripped jeans. What are you doing with yourself?

50 Cent

If I still had a locker, you can bet your ass this cover would be in it.

French Montana

This clip was more entertaining than any of French Montana’s cameos on KUWTK.

Rick Ross

I want to live in a world where Rick Ross randomly shows up at my job. Oh wait, I’m a music journalist, so he does already. Zing! Still, this pic is adorable though and those WingStop uniforms are cooler than anything I’ve worn in the last eight years.

Fetty Wap

If Fetty’s smile in his Canadian tux doesn’t brighten your day, then chances are your life lacks any real meaning.

Young Thug

Who knew money tasted so good? Young Thug did apparently. Puma jacket is 100 emoji btw.

Miley Cyrus

Posting because a national treasure is alongside Dolly Parton. I kid I kid.

Eminem

So last week I got food poisoning from a bad kebab at a restaurant where the waiter was wearing this exact color scheme with the burgundy hat included so now I’m suspicious that Eminem gave me food poisoning.

Migos

Sharing this with everyone because I actually have no words.

Tyga

Too humble? Okay Tyga.

Kathy Iandoli is the greatest work of art at Art Basel. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.