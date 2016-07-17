What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/17



Live, laugh, LION! / Photo via DJ Khaled on Instagram

It feels like a week can’t go by without some disaster happening. Prayers up to Nice, France, and everyone who has lost someone to violence this year. There’s been way too many to count. As always, let’s try and laugh at these IG accounts for a few minutes.

Videos by VICE

VH1’s Hip Hop Honors was so good, minus Rich Homie Quan’s lyrical disaster. But shouts to Teyana Taylor for NAILING Lil’ Kim. Wait that sounded terrible. Basically she impersonated her really well. OK, I’ll go now.

@teyanataylor thank you sooo much!! I’ve known you for a long time and I could not have picked a better person. You not only nailed the look but you slayed tf out of that performance!! So proud. Love you forever!! A photo posted by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Jul 13, 2016 at 1:07pm PDT

For like a millisecond I couldn’t tell which one was Justin Timberlake, and I can’t decide who should be more offended by that. Probably me.

NBD… Just hanging with The Notorious at #UFC200 A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 9, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

OK, I love Justin Bieber again.

These are the moments I live for !!! A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 14, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT

Is this photo a #TBT? Why does Breezy look so innocent and adorable here? This looks like a fucking ad for Bongo Jeans.

A photo posted by MAKE SHIT COME TO LIFE! (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jul 14, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

I like this picture, so I’m posting it.

A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Jul 14, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

Nobody in this entire world is having as much fun as DJ Khaled.

Kendric vocals r in !! Any one act up I let another anthem go ! Fan luv I got us !! Pre order MAJOR now on iTunes #MAJOR #JULY29 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

This looks like the backdrop to Kanye West’s Glow In The Dark Tour, minus Kanye West and stuff.

That’s just the wave A photo posted by djsnake (@djsnake) on Jul 14, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Diplo should make a DIY video about his cool apple bong.

European vacation A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Everytime ?uestlove posts a picture with friends it always creates such friend envy for the rest of the world. I say that because I’m his friend, too.

So does this photo warrant the caption “Zaddy”? That’s what kids these days are saying, right?

Shot by @itskaito A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jul 14, 2016 at 1:48pm PDT

OK, this photo is making me extremely uncomfortable, so I had to post it so everyone else could join me in this feeling.

OUT NOW! @afro_allflowsreachout & @marcopolobeats present their new project, the ‘A-F-R-O POLO’ EP, available at the link in our bio #afropolo #duckdown A photo posted by Duck Down Music Inc. (@duckdownmusic) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

Why does J-Lo look like she’s wearing a church window in this photo, and where can I buy said window?

Catch me and #linmanuelmiranda doing a special performance of our song #lovemaketheworldgoround on the Tonight Show with @jimmyfallon http://smarturl.it/LMTWGR A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 12, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

You know you’ve taken a photo like this at some point in your life, only it was with like four dollars and not a rack.

Cell service is incredible here @clairelladtrill A photo posted by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Jul 14, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Shouts to Pitbull for posting this #TBT where he and Biebs look like two tourists from Minnesota checking out the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.

#TBT Ringing in the new year with @justinbieber two fly chicos #Dale A photo posted by Pitbull (@pitbull) on Jul 14, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

Kathy Iandoli hasn’t been to Rock Center for that tree since the 90s. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.