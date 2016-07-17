What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/17

Live, laugh, LION! / Photo via DJ Khaled on Instagram
It feels like a week can’t go by without some disaster happening. Prayers up to Nice, France, and everyone who has lost someone to violence this year. There’s been way too many to count. As always, let’s try and laugh at these IG accounts for a few minutes.
Videos by VICE
VH1’s Hip Hop Honors was so good, minus Rich Homie Quan’s lyrical disaster. But shouts to Teyana Taylor for NAILING Lil’ Kim. Wait that sounded terrible. Basically she impersonated her really well. OK, I’ll go now.
For like a millisecond I couldn’t tell which one was Justin Timberlake, and I can’t decide who should be more offended by that. Probably me.
OK, I love Justin Bieber again.
Is this photo a #TBT? Why does Breezy look so innocent and adorable here? This looks like a fucking ad for Bongo Jeans.
I like this picture, so I’m posting it.
Nobody in this entire world is having as much fun as DJ Khaled.
This looks like the backdrop to Kanye West’s Glow In The Dark Tour, minus Kanye West and stuff.
Diplo should make a DIY video about his cool apple bong.
Everytime ?uestlove posts a picture with friends it always creates such friend envy for the rest of the world. I say that because I’m his friend, too.
So does this photo warrant the caption “Zaddy”? That’s what kids these days are saying, right?
OK, this photo is making me extremely uncomfortable, so I had to post it so everyone else could join me in this feeling.
Why does J-Lo look like she’s wearing a church window in this photo, and where can I buy said window?
You know you’ve taken a photo like this at some point in your life, only it was with like four dollars and not a rack.
Shouts to Pitbull for posting this #TBT where he and Biebs look like two tourists from Minnesota checking out the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.
Kathy Iandoli hasn’t been to Rock Center for that tree since the 90s. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.