What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/31

I have expressed in the past my distaste for festival nicknames. They’re all ridiculous, don’t ever let me catch you saying “South By.” But I guess I have to ask, is everyone at Lolla? If you’re not, read this. Thank you kindly.

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

I love when Madge gets all Italian on us. Mainly because I’m Italian too.

Fabolous

A photo posted by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on

Okay so every one of the guys looks cool in this photo, but how are any of them reserving ANY sort of chill with J-Lo looking like she’s still Grammy dress throwback fresh? I’d be crying on French’s shoulder, which is coincidentally one of my life goals.

Mike Posner

A photo posted by Text Me 3133074075 (@mikeposner) on

Most artists live for the I’m-ecstatic-on-stage-hey-look-I-play-the-guitar-take-a-picture-for-the-gram poses.

Justin Bieber

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Wait, our little guy is growing up!

Ellie Goulding

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Here for Ellie’s henna, but she could’ve basically drawn on her hand with a crayon and I’d be like “Ooh that’s gorgeous art!”

Alessia Cara

A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

I don’t know why, but this photo feels like friendship goals. Here for it.

Twenty One Pilots

A photo posted by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on

This photo gave me a headache so I figured I would force it all upon you. Enjoy, fuckers.

DJ Snake

A photo posted by djsnake (@djsnake) on

It’s almost infuriating how DJ Snake manages to look pretty hot doing ANYTHING. Even holding a dirty subway bar.

Nina Sky

A photo posted by Nina Sky | Nicole and Natalie (@yourfavoritetwins) on

Is it just me or does anyone else feel like less of a champion every time they see how cool Nicole and Natalie are? Sidebar: Nina Sky’s new single “Champion Lover” is *insert fire emoji*.

Fetty Wap

A photo posted by RemyBoyz“1738” (@fettywap1738) on

Random braggy fact: Fetty Wap and I have the same car dealership because #Jersey.

dnce

A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on

Okay I thought I heard somewhere that the Jonas guys didn’t like singing together. Whatever, they’re both baes. Something something take off that purity ring. Something something cake by the ocean.

Flume

A photo posted by Flume (@flumemusic) on

Hey Flume, I know a guy who fixes those at a really reasonable… oh wait, nevermind, you’re rich.

Adele

A photo posted by @adele on

Next time pull the camera closer, Adele, so we can really see how you get them wings on fleek (not sure if on fleek is still poppin) (not sure if poppin is still lit) (not sure if lit…)

Michael Buble

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Posting because dad life can be cute when Michael Buble is living it. Just not dadbod though.

Mariah Carey

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Gave you all a bonus just to share how awks this photo is of JD and MC. Like, what exactly is happening here?

Beyoncé

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Okay okay one more bonus. Maybe these patterns look like an Arizona Iced Tea can as memes have stated, but I can’t stop crying at how adorable Bey and Blue look.

Kathy Iandoli actually went to “Lolla” for 30 minutes this weekend. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

