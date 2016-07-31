What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/31

I have expressed in the past my distaste for festival nicknames. They’re all ridiculous, don’t ever let me catch you saying “South By.” But I guess I have to ask, is everyone at Lolla? If you’re not, read this. Thank you kindly.
I love when Madge gets all Italian on us. Mainly because I’m Italian too.
Fabolous
Okay so every one of the guys looks cool in this photo, but how are any of them reserving ANY sort of chill with J-Lo looking like she’s still Grammy dress throwback fresh? I’d be crying on French’s shoulder, which is coincidentally one of my life goals.
Mike Posner
Most artists live for the I’m-ecstatic-on-stage-hey-look-I-play-the-guitar-take-a-picture-for-the-gram poses.
Justin Bieber
Wait, our little guy is growing up!
Ellie Goulding
Here for Ellie’s henna, but she could’ve basically drawn on her hand with a crayon and I’d be like “Ooh that’s gorgeous art!”
Alessia Cara
I don’t know why, but this photo feels like friendship goals. Here for it.
Twenty One Pilots
This photo gave me a headache so I figured I would force it all upon you. Enjoy, fuckers.
DJ Snake
It’s almost infuriating how DJ Snake manages to look pretty hot doing ANYTHING. Even holding a dirty subway bar.
Nina Sky
Is it just me or does anyone else feel like less of a champion every time they see how cool Nicole and Natalie are? Sidebar: Nina Sky’s new single “Champion Lover” is *insert fire emoji*.
Fetty Wap
Random braggy fact: Fetty Wap and I have the same car dealership because #Jersey.
dnce
Okay I thought I heard somewhere that the Jonas guys didn’t like singing together. Whatever, they’re both baes. Something something take off that purity ring. Something something cake by the ocean.
Flume
Hey Flume, I know a guy who fixes those at a really reasonable… oh wait, nevermind, you’re rich.
Adele
Next time pull the camera closer, Adele, so we can really see how you get them wings on fleek (not sure if on fleek is still poppin) (not sure if poppin is still lit) (not sure if lit…)
Michael Buble
Posting because dad life can be cute when Michael Buble is living it. Just not dadbod though.
Mariah Carey
Gave you all a bonus just to share how awks this photo is of JD and MC. Like, what exactly is happening here?
Beyoncé
Okay okay one more bonus. Maybe these patterns look like an Arizona Iced Tea can as memes have stated, but I can’t stop crying at how adorable Bey and Blue look.
Kathy Iandoli actually went to “Lolla” for 30 minutes this weekend. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.