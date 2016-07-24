What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/24

So I have a pool in my apartment complex, and I’ve only gone once because the East Coast humidity has been so fucking abusive that I can’t even walk outside without getting really angry. I’m sure you care about all of that, since we’re such good friends. Whatever, Instagram was way more poppin’ than my invisible pool party. Sorry for using “poppin” again.

Sometimes I sit and wonder what Rita Ora does for a living, and now I know: it’s to look fucking amazing in yellow.

Yellow Wednesday’s #NYC A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 20, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT



This may be dated internet news, but this Kim-Taylor-Kanye shit happened in between my columns, so allow me to offer my late for class commentary. Here it is: “Meh.”

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT



At first I was like, “I’m not sure I like this outfit,” but then I saw the shoes AND the toes matched it all, and then I was like, “Okay this is fine by me.”

Promo in NYC #iceagecollisioncourse OUT 22nd July in the USA – OUT everywhere else. I play Brooke the sloth A photo posted by J E S S I E . J (@isthatjessiej) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:41am PDT



Same.

here’s a picture of me with Cheetos. I just posted this to say that I’m gonna be taking over @marieclairemag’s snapchat today if u wanna go watch the worst snaps of all time (snap: marieclaire) A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on Jul 16, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT



Add this to the list of things I’m no good at.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:30am PDT



OMG STOP IT RIGHT NOW. This is giving me all of the Troop Beverly Hills remixing I didn’t know I needed.

NICE AS FUCK A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on Jul 20, 2016 at 7:21am PDT



Even French looks terrified of the cartoon version of him. Swizz looks suspicious too.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:13pm PDT



Giant keys for your Major Key album promo? *Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. Sidebar: can I have one?

#MAJOR[KEY] #JULY29 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jul 20, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT



Adele looks so adorable working security out in Canada.

Vancouver, CA / Rogers Center / July 20 A photo posted by @adele on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:39pm PDT



Speaking of someone who needs security out in Canada…

Shit was lit A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 20, 2016 at 2:58pm PDT



Yo forreal, Drake could lose every rap battle over the next 20 years, but photos like this are what it’s all about. I love his heart. Okay, let me go back to being frigid since we have like three more photos to go.

Me and the champion of all champions @brandonwechsler A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 16, 2016 at 2:43am PDT



Fuck, how can I be frigid when Game is out here being amazing? Ugh, I may grow a heart after this.



Something something you sure do look like you took a pill in Ibiza bruh something something.

Photo by the legendary @zachallia A photo posted by writer (@mikeposner) on Jul 20, 2016 at 11:03am PDT



After stalking Diplo’s IG for a while now, I can safely say that when he’s not making music he’s either shirtless or jumping. Diplo, can you confirm?

“Don’t dream your life, live your life” ..or just jump off an airplane wing before the pilot comes and the post it to Instagram with a ambiguous quote™ A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Jul 20, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT



Kathy Iandoli is also either shirtless or jumping when she’s not writing. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.