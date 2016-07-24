What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/24

So I have a pool in my apartment complex, and I’ve only gone once because the East Coast humidity has been so fucking abusive that I can’t even walk outside without getting really angry. I’m sure you care about all of that, since we’re such good friends. Whatever, Instagram was way more poppin’ than my invisible pool party. Sorry for using “poppin” again.
Sometimes I sit and wonder what Rita Ora does for a living, and now I know: it’s to look fucking amazing in yellow.
This may be dated internet news, but this Kim-Taylor-Kanye shit happened in between my columns, so allow me to offer my late for class commentary. Here it is: “Meh.”
At first I was like, “I’m not sure I like this outfit,” but then I saw the shoes AND the toes matched it all, and then I was like, “Okay this is fine by me.”
Same.
Add this to the list of things I’m no good at.
OMG STOP IT RIGHT NOW. This is giving me all of the Troop Beverly Hills remixing I didn’t know I needed.
Even French looks terrified of the cartoon version of him. Swizz looks suspicious too.
Giant keys for your Major Key album promo? *Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. Sidebar: can I have one?
Adele looks so adorable working security out in Canada.
Speaking of someone who needs security out in Canada…
Yo forreal, Drake could lose every rap battle over the next 20 years, but photos like this are what it’s all about. I love his heart. Okay, let me go back to being frigid since we have like three more photos to go.
Fuck, how can I be frigid when Game is out here being amazing? Ugh, I may grow a heart after this.
Something something you sure do look like you took a pill in Ibiza bruh something something.
After stalking Diplo’s IG for a while now, I can safely say that when he’s not making music he’s either shirtless or jumping. Diplo, can you confirm?
Kathy Iandoli is also either shirtless or jumping when she’s not writing. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.