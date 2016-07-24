VICE
What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/24

So I have a pool in my apartment complex, and I’ve only gone once because the East Coast humidity has been so fucking abusive that I can’t even walk outside without getting really angry. I’m sure you care about all of that, since we’re such good friends. Whatever, Instagram was way more poppin’ than my invisible pool party. Sorry for using “poppin” again.

Sometimes I sit and wonder what Rita Ora does for a living, and now I know: it’s to look fucking amazing in yellow.

Yellow Wednesday’s #NYC

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on


This may be dated internet news, but this Kim-Taylor-Kanye shit happened in between my columns, so allow me to offer my late for class commentary. Here it is: “Meh.”

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


At first I was like, “I’m not sure I like this outfit,” but then I saw the shoes AND the toes matched it all, and then I was like, “Okay this is fine by me.”

Promo in NYC #iceagecollisioncourse OUT 22nd July in the USA – OUT everywhere else. I play Brooke the sloth

A photo posted by J E S S I E . J (@isthatjessiej) on


Same.

here’s a picture of me with Cheetos. I just posted this to say that I’m gonna be taking over @marieclairemag’s snapchat today if u wanna go watch the worst snaps of all time (snap: marieclaire)

A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on


Add this to the list of things I’m no good at.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on


OMG STOP IT RIGHT NOW. This is giving me all of the Troop Beverly Hills remixing I didn’t know I needed.

NICE AS FUCK

A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on


Even French looks terrified of the cartoon version of him. Swizz looks suspicious too.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on


Giant keys for your Major Key album promo? *Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. Sidebar: can I have one?

#MAJOR[KEY] #JULY29 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation

A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on


Adele looks so adorable working security out in Canada.

Vancouver, CA / Rogers Center / July 20

A photo posted by @adele on


Speaking of someone who needs security out in Canada…

Shit was lit

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Yo forreal, Drake could lose every rap battle over the next 20 years, but photos like this are what it’s all about. I love his heart. Okay, let me go back to being frigid since we have like three more photos to go.

Me and the champion of all champions @brandonwechsler

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on


Fuck, how can I be frigid when Game is out here being amazing? Ugh, I may grow a heart after this.

So in the midst of all the negativity & tragedy the world has witnessed over the past 10 days… I wake up on a mission to try to spread as much positivity as possible in hopes of shifting the negativity & creating a more peaceful vibe amongst us all…… So today we allowed someone to highlight their mother & tell us why she deserved this $1,000 grocery shopping spree…. & @eunice_hicks was chosen & she met us with her beautiful mother “YVETTE HICKS” & her son & younger sister for our 1st #YoMamaMyMama….. Not only was it cool to help out a hardworking mother of 8… It was also heartwarming to meet “TI’TUS @eunice_hicks son… You know game love luhhhhh the kids…. Me & @partnersinkynd will be highlighting other #MotherOfTheDay’s & figuring out creative ways to show them how much we appreciate them…. Without our mothers, their would be no us & if I don’t know anything else about people in this world… I know for a fact, WE LOVE OUR MAMAS…… Be sure to FOLLOW @partnersinkynd NOW & stay tuned for the next #YoMamaMyMama because it will only get better from here….. Tonight was amazing !!! Glad I could put a huge smile on your mothers face for you…….. #TheRobinHoodProject #PartnersInKind #KindnessIsSexy #Kiss4Charity #MotherOfTheDay & on that note…. HOODNIGHT (no typo)

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on


Something something you sure do look like you took a pill in Ibiza bruh something something.

Photo by the legendary @zachallia

A photo posted by writer (@mikeposner) on


After stalking Diplo’s IG for a while now, I can safely say that when he’s not making music he’s either shirtless or jumping. Diplo, can you confirm?

“Don’t dream your life, live your life” ..or just jump off an airplane wing before the pilot comes and the post it to Instagram with a ambiguous quote™

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on


Kathy Iandoli is also either shirtless or jumping when she’s not writing. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.

